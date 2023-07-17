Courteney Cox Ages Herself With Viral TikTok Filter: See Her Reaction and More Celeb Results
Courteney Cox is aging herself. On Sunday, the 59-year-old actress joined the group of celebs who have used TikTok's viral aging filter to get a glimpse of what they might look like in a few years.
In the video, posted to the Friends alum's TikTok and Instagram, Courteney is shocked to see her older-looking face. The quick clip sees Courteney's current image alongside her aging face, complete with under-eye bags and wrinkles.
"Whoa! How many more years is this?" she asks the camera.
"Two," a voice off-screen says in response.
"Two? Oh f**k," Courteney exclaims before the video comes to an abrupt end.
"Stay in the moment!" she captioned the clip.
@courteneycoxofficial
Stay in the moment!♬ original sound - Courteney Cox
Kim Kardashian also joined in on the fun. On Friday, the 42-year-old reality star tried out the filter in a video featuring herself and her eldest child, North.
"I look gorgeous," Kim says in the clip with a laugh, before North comes into the frame.
"You don't look any older!" the 10-year-old's mom says. "How is that possible?"
"Gorgeous award," Kim captioned her post.
@kimandnorth
Gorgeous award ✨♬ original sound - Kim and North
Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber was a fan of the filter, as she explained in her post, "I look exactly like my Nana. This is so weird. I love it."
"It's giving my Nana's twin," Hailey wrote alongside the clip.
@haileybieber
Its giving my Nana’s twin♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber
Kylie Jenner also tried it out, but was unimpressed by what the filter showed.
"I don't like it," she complained. "I don't like it at all. No."
Kylie and Kim aren't the only members of their family who enjoying spending time on TikTok. Kylie's daughter, 5-year-old Stormi, is a frequent user of the social platform. Watch the video below to see the tot's best TikTok moments.
