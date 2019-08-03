Courteney Cox is giving us all the feels.

The actress continues to make Friends fans nostalgic with her sweet nods to the iconic show. On Friday, Cox, 55, shared a video on Instagram in which she proved that she can still deliver her best Monica Geller line.

"So, I'm trying to pass on the legacy and teach the younger kids how to say 'I know' as Monica would," Cox explains before delivering her iconic line, "I know!"

She then pans the camera over to a friend's little one, who attempts to say the phrase. "Well, I mean, it's not there yet but I'm sure it’s going to get better," she says.

Fans of the beloved sitcom couldn't help but share how happy they were to hear Cox recite her old line.

"Honestly the fact that you keep Monica alive until today makes me so happy really," one follower commented, with another writing, "AHHH THE I KNOW MADE ME FEEL HAPPY."

"Courteney, i just want to say how much we all appreciate your cute friends references, we all love the show obviously and when you bring back all these iconic vids and pics that represent f.r.i.e.n.d.s i think jt just makes us fall in love w it even more. You’re amazing and we all love you," another fan wrote.

In March, Cox hilariously recreated the famous "Pivot" scene, which featured Ross repeatedly yelling the word to Chandler and Rachel as they helped him carry a couch up a flight of stairs.

And in June, she made fans smile when she reunited for a fun girls' night with former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.

For more on their reunion, watch below.

