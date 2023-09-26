It was a match made by the stars. Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate 10 years of love with Johnny McDaid, whom she first met through their mutual friend, Ed Sheeran.

Cox, 59, posted a montage of photos of herself with McDaid, 47, set to the first notes of Sheeran's hit song, "Shape of You." The post ends with a video of Sheeran sitting next to the happy couple, singing a personalized version of the song featuring lyrics, "Johnny's in love with your body." The cute video ends with Sheeran touching the Snow Patrol band member's face and joking, "Johnny's beard is the shape of you."

"10 years ago this guy [Sheeran] introduced me to this guy [McDaid]," Cox wrote over the beginning of the photos. She captioned the post, "10 years!!! ♥️"

Cox's post isn't the first time she's proved to be great friends with Sheeran. Last week, the British pop star shared a video of himself singing a portion of his new song, "American Town," for Cox.

Before he began singing, Sheeran told his friend she was partially to thank for the track.

"Courteney, I wrote a song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on," Sheeran said. Cox starred on the beloved sitcom as Monica Geller. "I'm going to play it to you. It's called 'American Town.'"

With that, Sheeran played the track, singing, "We're a long way from home / Haven't seen you in so long / But it all came back in one moment / And the year started cold / But I didn't notice at all / When we found there's a room we're both in."

The song will appear on Sheeran's upcoming album, Autumn Variations.

