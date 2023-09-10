Ed Sheeran is addressing his last-minute show postponement which he had to break to fans just before his Las Vegas concert was set to start on Saturday.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer -- who is on his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour -- took to Instagram an hour before taking the stage, to explain that an unexpected safety issue had popped up.

"I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show," Sheeran shared in a statement. "I’m so sorry."

"I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it," he added. "The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry x"

On Sunday, the singer elaborated on what had gone wrote in a second statement, also shared on Instagram.

"A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything," the 32-year-old singer-songwriter explained. "I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation."

"Of course refunds are available at point of purchase, and there is a rescheduled show October the 28th if people still want to come, I promise it will be special," he continued. "Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside."

According to the singer, he and his crew "really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons."

"Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October," he concluded.

Sheeran kicked off his +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour in April 2022 and is set to wrap up the world tour and was originally scheduled to continue through Sept. 23, with a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. However, Sheeran has rescheduled the canceled Las Vegas show for Oct. 28.

