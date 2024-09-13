When the temperatures outside start to drop, there's no time of the year quite as exciting as beauty Advent calendar season. For beauty aficionados, it's the first sign that Christmas is coming. One of the most popular Christmas countdowns this season comes from Cult Beauty.

Following on from the success of the online beauty store's previous sold out Advent calendars, the highly anticipated Cult Beauty Advent calendar for 2024 is bigger and better than ever. Retailing for $308 but worth over $1,400, the holiday gift is overflowing with beauty icons, from under-the-radar heroes to makeup's biggest names and everything in between. Inside the drawers, there are 42 beauty treats — 19 of which are full-sized.

Standouts from the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar are cult-favorites from Augustinus Bader, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, Summer Fridays, 111SKIN and so much more. From Selena Gomez's favorite body cream to Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston-approved moisturizer, this is Cult Beauty's best calendar yet.

As hard as it is going to be to resist opening all the doors at once, this highly coveted calendar even includes six exclusive beauty treats waiting specifically for Christmas Day. To make matters even more exciting, there are also three Golden Tickets hidden within Cult Beauty's calendars. If you are lucky enough to find one, each is worth $1,000 pounds or $1,216 in Cult Beauty credit for a beauty spree of a lifetime.

The Cult Beauty Advent calendar is in stock now, but you'll need to be quick as this is one we definitely expect to sell out fast before December arrives.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: