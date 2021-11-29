As the winter weather starts to sink in, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on streaming shows and movies. And with unbeatable Cyber Monday deals from all your favorite streaming services, there’s never been a better time to sign up. You never know where your next favorite show or movie will be!

Today is the last day to get a full year of Hulu for just 99 cents a month. Peruse this list of incredible streaming deals, and start cueing up your to-be-watched list.

Hulu Hulu Hulu Usually priced at $6.99/month, Hulu will be offering a 12 month subscription for only $0.99/month from 11/25-11/29. That’s a yearly savings of $70! Hulu offers next day programming from a wide array of networks, from ABC to FX to Bravo, as well as original shows like the Emmy Award Winning Handmaid’s Tale. $7 $1 PER MONTH Sign Up

Discovery+ Discovery+ Discovery+ There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. Discovery+ is offering a three month subscription for $0.99/month for anyone who signs up between 11/24 at 12pm EST to 11/29 at 11:59pm EST. Enjoy 60,000+ shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV. $5 $1 PER MONTH Sign Up

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Want to watch live TV and on-demand content wherever you are? Check out Sling TV. Buy 1 month of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue for $35 (or both for $50!), and get the next month free, only from 11/26-11/29. You also get a free Chromecast + Google TV when you sign up. $35 Sign Up

Prime Video Amazon Prime Video Prime Video Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are always plentiful, and this year’s Prime Video deal is no different. Add premium channels like Showtime, Paramount+ Premium, Starz, PBS, Discovery+ and AMC+ to your Prime subscription for $0.99 for two months. And while you’re there, check out Prime Video’s long list of movies and shows -- all your favorites are currently available for celebration-worthy prices. $13 PER MONTH Sign Up

Philo Philo Philo Looking for a new way to watch TV without a cable subscription? Check out Philo. For just $25/month, you can watch over 60 live channels, including AMC, A&E, Hallmark and many, many more! And for an additional $20 off on your first month, use code BFCM any time from 11/25-12/1. $25 $5 FOR FIRST MONTH Sign Up

Now that you're dreaming of streaming, let's talk streaming devices. With these incredible Cyber Monday prices, there's so many things to add to your holiday wish list.

Roku Streaming Stick+ Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ Roku Streaming Stick+ is 33% off at Amazon. Again, don't forget to get in on a free month of HBOMax with any Roku device purchase. $45 $30 Buy Now

Chromecast with 4K Google TV Google Google Chromecast with 4K Google TV Google The Chromecast with 4K Google TV is now on sale for a low $40. And if that price weren't exciting enough, Google will include 6 months of Peacock Premium for free with each Chromecast with Google TV purchase. $50 $40 Buy Now

And from now until December 5, Amazon is taking $12 off the Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 off the Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), $25 off the Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote, $20 off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $40 off the Fire TV Cube and $100 off the Fire TV Recast DVR hardware.

With savings this amazing, there's no better time to celebrate.

