Now that we're almost a month into the new year, you've probably got your sights set on long weekends like Presidents' Day, spring break vacation, and more adventures. To prepare your travel gear, Dagne Dover just kicked off a huge Vault Sale with savings on the brand's staple bags.

The Instagram-famous bag brand that has been toted by celebs from Busy Philipps to Jessica Biel typically only has one sale per year on Black Friday. Now's the time to save on your new favorite bags that perfectly combine fashion and function.

Shop the Dagne Dover Vault Sale

For a short time only, Dagne Dover is offering discounts on some of its classics that rarely go on sale, including limited-edition colorways and seasonal silhouettes that you may have missed from a previous drop. Whether you're in need of a long weekend carryall for a winter wedding, a handy belt bag or a diaper backpack to make travel kids with easier, the Dagne Dover Vault sale has you covered.

Designed to be your best companion for trips to the office, the Allyn Tote is a sleek work bag that comes with a neoprene water bottle holder, laptop compartment, key leash and pockets galore. Tote your tech and extras from work to weekend and back again while saving 42% on this Dagne fan-favorite.

Allyn Leather Tote Dagne Dover Allyn Leather Tote Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. $340 $189 Shop Now

Because Dagne Dover bestsellers are on sale in colorways that may be here today and then gone forever, make sure to take advantage of these deals before it's too late. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Dagne Dover Vault Sale.

Jemi Tote Dagne Dover Jemi Tote This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets. $175 $75 Shop Now

Luna Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Luna Shoulder Bag Round like the moon and just as beautiful, the Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas build. $125 $50 Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long. $155 $89 Shop Now

Rider Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Rider Shoulder Bag Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to any outfit. $125 $50 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: