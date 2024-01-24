Sales & Deals

Dagne Dover Just Launched a Rare Sale on Must-Have Travel Bags, Backpacks, Totes and More

Dagne Dover Vault Sale
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:25 PM PST, January 24, 2024

Shop the best deals from Dagne Dover's Vault Sale and save on staples for work, travel, and beyond.

Now that we're almost a month into the new year, you've probably got your sights set on long weekends like Presidents' Day, spring break vacation, and more adventures. To prepare your travel gear, Dagne Dover just kicked off a huge Vault Sale with savings on the brand's staple bags. 

The Instagram-famous bag brand that has been toted by celebs from Busy Philipps to Jessica Biel typically only has one sale per year on Black Friday. Now's the time to save on your new favorite bags that perfectly combine fashion and function.

Shop the Dagne Dover Vault Sale

For a short time only, Dagne Dover is offering discounts on some of its classics that rarely go on sale, including limited-edition colorways and seasonal silhouettes that you may have missed from a previous drop. Whether you're in need of a long weekend carryall for a winter wedding, a handy belt bag or a diaper backpack to make travel kids with easier, the Dagne Dover Vault sale has you covered.

Designed to be your best companion for trips to the office, the Allyn Tote is a sleek work bag that comes with a neoprene water bottle holder, laptop compartment, key leash and pockets galore. Tote your tech and extras from work to weekend and back again while saving 42% on this Dagne fan-favorite.

Allyn Leather Tote

Allyn Leather Tote
Dagne Dover

Allyn Leather Tote

Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. 

$340 $189

Shop Now

Because Dagne Dover bestsellers are on sale in colorways that may be here today and then gone forever, make sure to take advantage of these deals before it's too late. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Dagne Dover Vault Sale.

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag (Extra Large)

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag (Extra Large)
Dagne Dover

Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag (Extra Large)

Loved by parents on the go, this lightweight carryall balances stylish simplicity with smart functionality. It unsnaps at the sides, allowing you to create extra space for every little thing.

$245 $189

Shop Now

Jemi Tote

Jemi Tote
Dagne Dover

Jemi Tote

This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets.

$175 $75

Shop Now

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack
Dagne Dover

Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack

Keep all of your essentials handy with the Ace fanny pack.

$95 $79

Shop Now

Luna Shoulder Bag

Luna Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover

Luna Shoulder Bag

Round like the moon and just as beautiful, the Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas build.

$125 $50

Shop Now

Dash Grocery Tote

Dash Grocery Tote
Dagne Dover

Dash Grocery Tote

This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and even more, thanks to built-in pockets.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Dagne Dover

Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long.

$155 $89

Shop Now

Nova Sling Bag

Nova Sling Bag
Dagne Dover

Nova Sling Bag

This highly-rated sporty sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.

$155 $65

Shop Now

Rider Shoulder Bag

Rider Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover

Rider Shoulder Bag

Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to any outfit.

$125 $50

Shop Now

