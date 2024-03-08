Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Have Been Engaged for Several Years

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been secretly engaged for several years, according to multiple reports.

A source close to the couple tells People that they "got engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married." In 2020, Johnson sparked engagement speculation when she was spotted wearing an emerald ring on that finger. Years later, a source confirms to the magazine that the accessory is, in fact, her engagement ring.

News of their engagement comes nearly a decade after the Coldplay frontman and Fifty Shades of Grey star were first confirmed to be dating back in December 2017. At the time, a source told ET the two had been seeing each other for at least two months.

"They've been dating since early October and spend most nights hanging out at his house and laying low," the source shared at the time. "His friends already love her and see how happy she makes him." The following January, they were photographed out together for the first time, confirming the romance rumors.

While they've remained a couple ever since, Johnson and Martin have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight and rarely hit the red carpet together. Privacy seemed to be a priority for the actress from the start as Johnson made it very clear during a 2018 interview with Tatler that she was not going to talk about their relationship, but noted that she was "very happy."

The two did step out together for a good cause in September 2019 when they made a rare appearance at Forest Whitaker's Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative's Place for Peace event in New York City. The month prior, the duo vacationed in the Hamptons with the Coldplay singer's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk. Martin and Paltrow split in 2014 and share 19-year-old daughter Apple and 17-year-old son Moses.

"I love her," Paltrow said about Johnson in a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

Someone in Johnson's circle, dad Don Johnson, returned the praise for Martin during an appearance on Good Day New York. "He's a lovely guy," the Miami Vice alum said of his daughter's other half. "...And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Johnson more recently addressed the topic of children, telling Bustle that she loves Martin's kids "like my life depends on it."

As for having more, Johnson confirmed she was not opposed to the idea. "I'm so open to that. I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer," she told the website. "And especially being a woman, I'm like, What a magical f**king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience. If that’s meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it."

