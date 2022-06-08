Dakota Johnson Leans Lovingly on Boyfriend Chris Martin in Rare Public Appearance
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a cozy day out in New York City. The 32-year-old actress and the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman were spotted taking a romantic stroll around New York City. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, walked arm in arm through the city’s SoHo neighborhood.
Martin rocked a tie-dye shirt, black pants and a beanie, while Johnson wore black pants and layered two pink shirts. The 50 Shades actress kept close to her man, resting her head on his shoulder as they ventured through the city.
The couple’s outing comes after Martin and his band took the stage at MetLife Stadium over the weekend for a concert. During the show, Martin gave his longtime friends, JAY-Z and Beyoncé a shout-out during a performance of Coldplay's hit, “My Universe.”
"I'm going to sing this for my universe, you sing this for your universe," he said. "For Shawn and BB," he told the crowd, regarding the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Queen Bey.
Martin and Johnson have largely kept their romance out of the public eye. In January, fans got a quick look at their world, when the “Fix You” singer helped Johnson with some technical difficulties during a virtual event.
Last year, Johnson briefly spoke about their romance and how they love to keep things low-key.
"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said during an interview with Elle UK, after admitting that she's "guarded."
Of Martin, The Lost Daughter actress added, "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
