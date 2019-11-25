Dan + Shay were hoping for some major PDA on the AMAs stage!

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney following the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday and the country duo admitted that they saw some serious sparks when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed "Senorita" during the show.

"I was waiting for it," Smyers said of a kiss from the real-life couple, who Taylor Swift also cheered on during their performance. "It was an amazing performance though."

"Shawn, it's all good, it's all good. Shawn, he's, like, a little intimidating," Smyers continued. "He's just so good looking, his hair is always perfect. We just got off tour with Shawn. He's a good friend of ours."

Another performance the duo enjoyed was Swift's, which Smyers called "amazing."

"Everything was incredible! What an amazing show!" Mooney said. "It was incredible to hear her do all those hits, we were singing along in the front row. It was amazing."

"It was amazing music for all these artists, we got to experience that, you know, it's amazing for us, we are fans of music," he added of the show as a whole. "To be able to be here with a bunch of our friends, to be able to watch [and] to get a ticket to this show is a huge deal for us, so it was amazing."

Aside from the show itself, Smyers and Mooney also fanned out over Post Malone, so much so that they revealed they're willing to make a serious commitment if they can snag a collab with the 24-year-old rapper.

"I would get a face tattoo if it got us a collaboration with Post Malone. Putting it out there," Smyers said. "He's gonna be like, 'Oh, I'll do it!' and [I'll say,] 'Ahh, shoot. God, I don't know!' He's way cooler than we are!"

"He is like the nicest guy ever," Mooney agreed. "We got to give him an award tonight and we hung out with him a little bit after, and we've hung out with him a couple times... He's an amazing guy. Got a lot of mutual friends, so I think it might be coming one of these days. I'm ready for it."

While Post Malone hasn't joined Smyers and Mooney just yet, the duo has plenty to celebrate with each other, having won two AMAs -- Favorite Duo or Group, Country and Favorite Song, Country -- at the annual show.

"It's insane, man! We came, we did not know what to expect," Mooney admitted. "To be here amongst all these superstars, we got two AMAs tonight... Not that I'm counting... Well, we got two, so I'm excited about that! I'm very excited about it. It's been amazing!"

"We are so thankful to all of our fans! A fan-voted award. It's a huge deal to us. I mean, that is the real people who matter. Those are the people we make music for," he continued. "So to win an award at the AMAs is just crazy, to win two. I'm gonna pinch myself."

Watch the video below for more can't miss moments from the 2019 AMAs.

