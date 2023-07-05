Robyn returned to Instagram with a special announcement -- she's a mom!

On Tuesday, the "Dancing on My Own" singer (whose full name is Robin Miriam Carlsson) shared the news with her followers with an introduction to her baby boy.

"My time is yours 4-ever Tyko," the caption read, alongside a picture of her baby boy who looked up at the camera with his piercing baby blue eyes. Like his mother, Tyko has blonde tresses.

Robyn, 44, did not share any further details such as when her son was born or whom -- if anyone -- she welcomed him with.

The sweet surprise got likes from Katy Perry and Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, and the Swedish singer's fans took to the comments to celebrate the news.

"A mother!!!" one fan wrote.

"Cannot wait to see him dancing on his own to your new music🥰congratulations!!!!," another user added.

Other fans filled the comments section with red heart emojis. Many fans also speculated that her extended absence meant that she was working on new music.

Robyn's last release was 2018's "Missing U," which was her first solo song in eight years.

