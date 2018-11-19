We're just a few hours away from the two-hour finale of Dancing With the Stars!

At the end of Monday's "Thanksgiving Spectacular" show, one couple will be announced as the new mirrorball champions. But in the meantime, finalists Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are having the time of their lives preparing for the dance competition's highly anticipated opening number.

In exclusive sneak peek pics, the final four couples can be seen reuniting with the rest of the season 27 cast. Together, they will all open the show with an extravagant parade, complete with a marching band and floats.

Monday's live telecast, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, will also feature special performances by Avril Lavigne, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, John Schneider, Robin Thicke and Tinashe.

