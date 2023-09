Len Goodman will have a permanent place in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. The beloved judge and former professional dancer died in April and the age of 78. He had been privately battling bone cancer.

In a new interview, DWTS executive producer Conrad Green shares that the coveted Mirrorball trophy has been renamed in Goodman's honor.

"The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," Green tells USA Today. "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us."

The dedication of the trophy on the Sept. 26 premiere of the reality dancing competition is set to be "a really moving moment," Green says.

"Len loves this show and will always be there, looking down on us," the producer adds.

Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Goodman's influence on the long-running show was reiterated by past and present cast members alike.

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron previously told ET, "No disrespect to Bruno [Tonioli], Carrie Ann [Inaba], Derek [Hough], or Julianne [Hough] back to when she was a judge, but I think they too would agree that it was Len's critique and opinion that everybody valued most."

Goodman appeared as a judge on DWTS from 2005 until 2022. He also served as a founding judge on the British dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing, from 2004 to 2016. He announced his retirement from DWTS in November 2022.

Goodman was a former dancer himself, winning the British Championships in his 20s before ending his dancing career to become a professional judge.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: