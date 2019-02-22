Danielle Jonas wants people to know that there is no drama between the Jonas Brothers' wives.

Kevin Jonas' wife took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her future sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, a happy 23rd birthday. However, shortly after posting a photo of the two, internet trolls began accusing Danielle of throwing shade at Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"Happy birthday @sophiet!! My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can’t get enough of their aunt Sophie!" Danielle captioned the pic, adding, "You deserve the world and I hope you’re having an amazing birthday! love you ❤️."

But when one user wrote, "The lowkey shade in this tho. I love sassy Dani!" she replied that there was "no shade" against the former Quantico star.

“Nope, no shade about Priyanka,” Danielle clapped back in a since-deleted comment. “It’s just Sophie’s birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem.”

Danielle was noticeably absent from Priyanka's overseas bachelorette party, while Joe Jonas' fiancee was by the bride-to-be's side. Danielle later revealed in an Instagram comment that she was unable to attend because she was moving.

"Moving to another house stinks wish I could have gone. I am glad you guys are having fun!" she wrote on one of Priyanka's posts.

Last week, Joe threw Sophie an early surprise party "because she's the f**cking best," Joe wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of party pics.

Joe gushed to ET in December about his upcoming wedding to the Game of Thrones star after celebrating his brother's wedding.

"I am [so excited]," Joe shared. "You know, I didn't even think about it much to be honest because it was about them. This whole week, we just let the celebration be about Nick and Priyanka."

