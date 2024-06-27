David Duchovny feels he helped spark Angelina Jolie's Oscar-winning career after their work together on the 1997 neo-noir crime caper Playing God.

Duchovny recently sat down for an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, and played a game of word association with several of his former co-stars -- including Julia Louis Dreyfus, whom he called "fantastic" and "smart," Eddie Murphy (a "legend"), Demi Moore ("sweet"), and Halle Barry ("great"), among many others.

When host Andy Cohen brought up Jolie, however, Duchovny couldn't think of just a word or two and exclaimed, "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie."

"Because I was casting -- I was part of the casting of [Playing God]. I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in and I just knew she was a movie star," Duchovny said. "I told everybody, 'We've gotta cast her!'"

David Duchovny and Angelina Jolie co-starred in 1997's 'Playing God.' - Buena Vista Pictures

In the film, Duchovny stars as Eugene Sands, a disgraced surgeon who gets his license to practice medicine revoked due to his drug abuse. He ends saving a man's life after a shooting at a night club, which impresses local mobster Raymond Blossom (Timothy Hutton). Blossom hires Sands to be his personal physician, and Sands gets romantically involved with the mobster's girlfriend, Claire (Jolie).

While the film was largely overlooked and critically panned at the time, it was an early leading role for Jolie, and her performance was a point of praise for many reviewers. That being said, she had already starred in the 1995 cult classic Hackers, which is widely considered to be her breakthrough role.

Since her performance in Playing God, Jolie has gone on to become one of the most famous celebrities in the world. In 2000, she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Girl, Interrupted, she was nominated for Best Actress in 2009 for her role in Changeling, and she was honored with the Oscars' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014.

Earlier this month, Jolie won her first-ever Tony Award -- alongside her daughter and producer's assistant, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt -- when the Broadway musical they producer, The Outsiders, took home the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie and cast and crew accept the Best Musical award for 'The Outsiders' onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. - Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jolie is mom to six kids -- Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox, 15 -- whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Check out the video below for a look at the magical moment Jolie and her daughter took the stage for their big Tonys moment of glory.

