Dean McDermott will always love and support his children.

The 52-year-old actor opened up about his relationship with his eldest son, Jack, who came out as gay at the age of 17, during the latest episode of his Daddy Issues podcast with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

"My son Jack is gay," McDermott told his partners and guest Perez Hilton. "I just think, you know, you want the best for your kid. And you don't want to wish a life of persecution and hard times and bigotry, right? I think there's nothing wrong with that."

McDermott, who shares 20-year-old Jack with his first wife, Mary Jo Eustace, said that his son lives in San Francisco and is studying graphic designing.

"He's this beautiful, 6-foot-4, beautiful Adonis," he said. "He's just a gorgeous kid." He also added that his son is "so quiet about who he's dating."

"Like, he was just here, he came for four days. And we had dinner, and he's like, 'So, yeah, I broke up with Steve,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'I didn't even know you were going out with Steve. Like, you don’t tell me anything.' He doesn't tell me anything about his boyfriends. He's like, 'Yeah, We were going out for, like, a year.' … I say, 'Yeah, as a dude why don't you tell me?'"

The Slasher star also added that his son "loves" his wife, Tori Spelling, and "hit it off right from the jump. They met when he was six."

McDermott, who was recently hospitalized for pneumonia, is also father to five children with Spelling – 12-year-old Liam, 11-year-old Stella, 7-year-old Hattie, 6-year-old Finn and 2-year-old Beau.

The father of six has always stood up for his children, especially when they are criticized on social media. Last week, he revealed that Liam had been affected by online bullying and asked if he was obese due to negative comments he read online.

"He said, 'Dad, am I obese?’" McDermott recalled. "I said, 'Look buddy -- there's some sick people in the world … and they need to do stuff like this. They need to say bad things about people. Think about it, son. You have a busy life. You have school, you got sports; do you think you have time to go on Instagram, scroll through the people that you’re following, and make a negative comment about somebody?' I said, 'No, you don't. You don't, and if you did, you'd fill your time with something else. So think about how sick these people are that they have to do that.'"

In January, he also took a stand against internet trolls who criticized his children when Spelling shared a family photo on Instagram with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Ian Ziering, and his family.

