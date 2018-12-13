Demi Lovato Reveals How She Is Celebrating the Holiday Season

Demi Lovato is getting in the holiday spirit!

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to show her fans how she's celebrating Christmas this year. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared snaps of her impressive gingerbread houses.

Decorated with icing, gumdrops and even mini gingerbread men, the three intricate houses -- which she made with her friends Sirah and Matthew Montgomery -- are incredibly detailed.

Lovato also shared a video of a hilariously dancing and singing tree to her account. Through loud giggles, fans can hear the adorable toy singing a festive tune as it sways from side to side.

The holiday cheer comes shortly after Lovato left rehab, where she received three months of treatment following her apparent drug overdose in July.

Following her release, Lovato unfollowed several celebrity friends on social media, and a source recently told ET the move was so she could "focus on herself" and "avoid any difficult relationships."

"She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity," the source said. "Demi has come a very long way. She's grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group."

"She has committed to her sobriety right now," the source added. "It is No. 1, and she is literally taking it one day at a time. She considers each sober day a huge accomplishment."

Less than a week ago, Lovato was spotted kissing Henry Levy. After the kiss, a source told ET that the pair are "casually dating."

“Demi and Henry enjoy spending time together and are casually dating. Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realized they had a lot in common," the source said. "Demi feels comfortable with Henry because she doesn’t have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery."

"Demi’s main focus is still her sobriety and staying on the right path, and Henry is a positive influence for that,” the source added.

