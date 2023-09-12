Demi Lovato has hit the carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs! The 31-year-old singer stepped out for the annual awards show on Tuesday and went all-in on her stylish look, rocking a leather ensemble.

Lovato stunned in the totally black outfit, which included an oversized, floor-length jacket with defined shoulders, as well as a corseted dress and black pumps.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

As for her beauty choices, Lovato wore her hair down and slicked back, opted for peachy tones for her makeup, and completed the look with statement earrings.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer walked the pink carpet solo, and was not joined by her boyfriend, Jutes, for the occasion. Lovato and Jutes, 32, have been together since August of 2022. The pair stepped out for their first red carpet during GRAMMYs weekend in February at Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs party.

Shortly after their outing, a source dished to ET about their romance.

"Demi and Jutes are doing great," a source told ET. "They’re very in love and just enjoying their time together. Her friends and family think Demi and Jutes make a good match and couple. Jutes wants what’s best for her and everyone sees that."

Lovato is set to return for her first VMAs performance in six years, which comes mere days before she drops her highly anticipated new album, REVAMPED.

The new album features rock versions of her hit songs, including the recently released rock versions of "Confident," "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Slash. The award-winning singer has previously been nominated 14 times and is up for two categories this year: Best Pop and Video for Good.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

