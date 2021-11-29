Shopping

Dermstore Cyber Monday Sale: Save Up to 30% on NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth and More

By ETonline Staff
This is the last day to save up to 30% off at Dermstore. The Dermstore Cyber Monday sale is offering up to 30% off on over 200 brands on their website, extended from Black Friday weekend. Shoppers can save big on luxurious beauty brands and beauty gifts we know and love, including NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth, Color WOW, Bioderma, First Aid Beauty, Slip, By Terry, RapidLash, bareMinerals and so many more.

All you have to do is browse through their expansive Cyber Monday sale and plug in the promo code BLACK at checkout to unlock the deal. Members of the Dermstore Rewards program earn up to triple points for select top brands.

Founded by a dermatologist, Dermstore is a trusted retailer for expert-approved skincare that range in products for every skin type and skin tone. In addition to skincare, Dermstore also carries hair care, makeup, bath and body products. You'll find deals on cult-favorites and celebrity-approved skincare staples, like Victoria Beckham's CosMedix Purity Solution cleansing oil and Hailey Bieber's NuFACE facial device.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. Whether you have clogged pores, dry skin, sensitive skin, dark spots, uneven-looking skin, fine lines and more, the Dermstore Cyber Monday sale has a product for all of your skin care, hair care, makeup and beauty needs. But just in case you want to know what ET's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET's top picks from the Dermstore Cyber Monday sale.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Save 20% on the popular Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. 
$52$42
CosMedix Purity Solution
CosMedix Purity Solution
Dermstore
CosMedix Purity Solution
This cleanser is a favorite of Victoria Beckham. It relies on natural oils, like olive oil, to bond with impurities and remove them without stripping your skin of its natural moisturizer. 
$35$24
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Dermstore
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream for 25% off. The rich daily moisturizer is great for dry winter skin. 
$36$27
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Dermstore
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Now's the time to stock up on the beloved Bioderma Sensibio micellar water. 
$15$12
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit - White (4 piece)
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit - White (4 piece)
Dermstore
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit - White (4 piece)
Judging by its celebrity fans (including Hailey Bieber) and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine. 
$339$220
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Dermstore
Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
The Paula's Choice liquid exfoliator has over 500 reviews for helping with dull-looking skin. 
$30$25
Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Dermstore
Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton used this Color WOW hairspray on Jennifer Lopez's stunning mane for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Enough said. 
$28$25
Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
slip
Dermstore
Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies
One can never have too many hair ties! Get this six-pack of Slip silk scrunchies. 
$39$29
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
Dermstore
BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
If you don't already have a vitamin C serum in your daily skincare routine, opt for the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner. The beauty editor favorite is formulated with 20% Pure Vitamin C, which helps brighten dull-looking skin and softens lines. 
$80$60
RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
Dermstore
RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum
The RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum helps condition, moisturize and strengthen the eyelashes for longer-looking lashes. 
$50$35
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Dermstore
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
The color alone is enough to add this professional-level hair dryer. But in case you need more convincing, it also has a filtration system to reduce energy consumption.
$249$174

