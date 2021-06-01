If you've gotten through all of your spring cleaning to prep yourself and your home for fresh beginnings, chances are you have some extra room for something new. And if you're looking ahead to the summer, now's the time to fill that space with an updated collection of beauty products. You're in luck: Dermstore is hosting its Memorial Day Sale and Summer Event now, (and yes, it's good). But, you'll need to hurry, the sale has only hours remaining!

Perhaps you tossed out old, expired beauty products as you reorganized your bathroom setup and updated it with new clean beauty brands. Or you're simply adjusting your skincare regime for the new season. Regardless of how you ended up with the newfound space, Dermstore's Summer Event is the perfect way to grab your favorite products (or try some new ones) and save some money in the process. From now until June 1, Dermstore is taking 20% off select brands when you use the promo code SALEAWAY at the checkout. And, if you have an account at Dermstore, you can rack up 2x as many points with select brands -- so really, there's no reason not to shop.

During this Dermstore sale, you can stock up on cult-favorite hair beauty tools like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit (or, if you already have the kit, some of the brand's accessories) or the ultra-cute and super-effective Pro Dryer 2000 from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Or, level up on luxe skincare and build out your daily routine with must-have products like hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and other potent ingredients.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. But just in case you want to know what ET Style's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Dermstore Memorial Day Sale and Summer Event -- and don't forget to use the promo code SALEAWAY at the checkout to receive 20% off.

NuFace Mini Dermstore NuFace Mini Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine. $159 (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Joanna Vargas Daily Serum Dermstore Joanna Vargas Daily Serum Use this anti-aging serum -- which will hydrate your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid -- before you apply your moisturizer to prep your skin for the day. $68 (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Dermstore Bioderma Sensibio H2O Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, this gentle makeup remover will cleanse your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. $12 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

