Dermstore Sale -- Save Up to 20% at Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event

If you've gotten through all of your spring cleaning to prep yourself and your home for fresh beginnings, chances are you have some extra room for something new. And if you're in the mood to fill that space with an updated collection of beauty products, you're in luck: Dermstore is hosting its Beauty Refresh Event now (and yes, it's good).

Perhaps you tossed out old, expired beauty products as you reorganized your bathroom setup and updated it with new clean beauty brands. Or you're simply adjusting your skincare regime for the new season. Regardless of how you ended up with the newfound space, Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event is the perfect way to grab your favorite products (or try some new ones) and save some money in the process. From now until March 10, Dermstore is taking 20% off select brands when you use the promo code GLOWUP at the checkout. And, if you have an account at Dermstore, you can rack up 2x as many points with select brands -- so really, there's no reason not to shop.

During this Dermstore sale, you can stock up on cult-favorite hair beauty tools like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit (or, if you already have the kit, some of the brand's accessories) or the ultra-cute and super-effective Pro Dryer 2000 from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Or, level up on luxe skincare and build out your daily routine with must-have products like hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and other potent ingredients.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. But just in case you want to know what ET Style's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event -- and don't forget to use the promo code GLOWUP at the checkout to receive 20% off.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit Dermstore NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine. $260 AT DERMSTORE (REGULARLY $325) Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer Dermstore Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer Ready to quench your dry winter skin with some major hydration? The feeling of this moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth will give your face a fresh, plump look and feel. $42 (REGULARLY $52) Buy Now

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil Dermstore Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin, this oil will decongest your pores and leave you with clearer skin without drying it out. $64 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece) Dermstore Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece) The color alone is enough to add this professional-level hair dryer. But in case you need more convincing, it also has a filtration system to reduce energy consumption. $199 (REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Joanna Vargas Daily Serum Dermstore Joanna Vargas Daily Serum Use this anti-aging serum -- which will hydrate your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid -- before you apply your moisturizer to prep your skin for the day. $68 (REGULARLY $85) Buy Now

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate Dermstore First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate A retinol serum is great for anyone who wants to focus on fine lines and wrinkles with their skin care routine. $46 (REGULARLY $58) Buy Now

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Dermstore Bioderma Sensibio H2O Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, this gentle makeup remover will cleanse your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils. $12 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Dermstore Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits. $51 (REGULARLY $64) Buy Now

Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Dermstore Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Want to give your hair care routine an update with natural products? We love this vegan scalp treatment (which is perfect for anyone who experiences dandruff) from the Black-owned beauty brand Briogeo. $34 (REGULARLY $42) Buy Now

