Shopping

Dermstore Sale -- Save Up to 20% at Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event
Dermstore

If you've gotten through all of your spring cleaning to prep yourself and your home for fresh beginnings, chances are you have some extra room for something new. And if you're in the mood to fill that space with an updated collection of beauty products, you're in luck: Dermstore is hosting its Beauty Refresh Event now (and yes, it's good).

Perhaps you tossed out old, expired beauty products as you reorganized your bathroom setup and updated it with new clean beauty brands. Or you're simply adjusting your skincare regime for the new season. Regardless of how you ended up with the newfound space, Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event is the perfect way to grab your favorite products (or try some new ones) and save some money in the process. From now until March 10, Dermstore is taking 20% off select brands when you use the promo code GLOWUP at the checkout. And, if you have an account at Dermstore, you can rack up 2x as many points with select brands -- so really, there's no reason not to shop.

During this Dermstore sale, you can stock up on cult-favorite hair beauty tools like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit (or, if you already have the kit, some of the brand's accessories) or the ultra-cute and super-effective Pro Dryer 2000 from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Or, level up on luxe skincare and build out your daily routine with must-have products like hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and other potent ingredients.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. But just in case you want to know what ET Style's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event -- and don't forget to use the promo code GLOWUP at the checkout to receive 20% off.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device
Dermstore
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine.
$260 AT DERMSTORE (REGULARLY $325)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Ready to quench your dry winter skin with some major hydration? The feeling of this moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth will give your face a fresh, plump look and feel.
$42 (REGULARLY $52)
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
Dermstore
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin, this oil will decongest your pores and leave you with clearer skin without drying it out.
$64 (REGULARLY $80)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
Dermstore
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
The color alone is enough to add this professional-level hair dryer. But in case you need more convincing, it also has a filtration system to reduce energy consumption.
$199 (REGULARLY $249)
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Dermstore
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Use this anti-aging serum -- which will hydrate your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid -- before you apply your moisturizer to prep your skin for the day.
$68 (REGULARLY $85)
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
Dermstore
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
A retinol serum is great for anyone who wants to focus on fine lines and wrinkles with their skin care routine.
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Dermstore
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, this gentle makeup remover will cleanse your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils.
$12 (REGULARLY $15)
COSRX Pimple Patch Set (90 count)
COSRX Pimple Patch Set
Dermstore
COSRX Pimple Patch Set (90 count)
Stop those pesky pimples in their tracks with these simple, easy-to-use patches.
$15 (REGULARLY $90)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits.
$51 (REGULARLY $64)
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Dermstore
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Want to give your hair care routine an update with natural products? We love this vegan scalp treatment (which is perfect for anyone who experiences dandruff) from the Black-owned beauty brand Briogeo.
$34 (REGULARLY $42)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products

Best Clean Beauty Brands to Try in 2021

Best 16 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine