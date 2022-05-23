Dermstore's Summer Sale is officially back — just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. The beauty retailer is offering 20% off select skincare products from now through June 1. Just use the promo code SUN to save on staples from beloved brands like NuFACE, Peter Thomas Roth, BeautyStat, First Aid Beauty, ILIA, Elemis and more.

Shop Summer Sale

Founded by a dermatologist, Dermstore is a trusted retailer for expert-approved skincare that range in products for every skin type and skin tone. In addition to skincare, Dermstore also carries hair care, makeup, bath and body products. You'll find deals on cult-favorites and celebrity-approved skincare staples, like Kyle Richards' go-to Peter Thomas Roth gold eye patches and Hailey Bieber's NuFACE facial device.

Below, shop ET's top picks from Dermstore's Summer Sale.

