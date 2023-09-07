Make your fantasy wedding a reality with Minted's wide variety of artisan gifts and decor.
Summer might be coming to an end, but peak wedding season is in full swing until October. For those with nuptials slated for 2024, it's never too early to start planning invitations, party favors and decor. Whether you have a specific vision for your special day or are in need of some inspiration, consider shopping Minted's wide variety of artisan-driven party-planning essentials.
Minted, known for its array of unique custom invitations and save-the-dates, is one of the most popular online retailers for all things weddings. But Minted is so much more than wedding invites: Minted's Marketplace offers everything from custom linens and party favors to floral arrangements and vow books to help you make your dream wedding a reality.
With hundreds of options from talented artisans, you might not know where to start your Minted Marketplace journey. To help you out, we've scoured the Marketplace and picked out some of our top pieces. Some of our favorites include monogrammed matchbooks, hand-painted candles, dried lavender bundles and elegant wood ring boxes.
Below, shop our top 12 finds from Minted Marketplace.
Sweeping Vine Monogrammed Hand-Painted Taper Candles, Set of 2
These hand-painted tapered candles are an elegant way to personalize your decor, and double as party favors or souvenirs.
Handmade Paper Vow Books with French Blue Silk Ribbon
Preserve your vows in these stunning handmade paper books, available with a variety of silk ribbon colors.
Natural Monogram Matchboxes, set of 100
Personalized matchbooks make for pretty and practical party favors.
Lavender Bundles
Dried lavender bundles are an affordable alternative to fresh bouquets, and they look and smell just as incredible.
Set of 6 Embroidered Cocktail Napkins with Single Initial Vine Monogram
These intricately embroidered, 100% linen napkins can be customized with your favorite color.
Glossy Wood Ring Box
Simple and sophisticated, these lacquered wood boxes are perfect for protecting and showcasing your rings.
Wedding Memory Book — White Silk
Keep your wedding memories preserved with this silk keepsake book.
Succulent Party Favors in Burlap
Charm your guests by giving out these sweet potted succulents as party favors.
Customizable Wavy Bar Sign
Choose your favorite colors and text to create your dream wedding bar sign, complete with your signature cocktails.
Custom Seed Packet Favors | Set of 10
Your guests will remember your special day for years to come thanks to these blooming wildflower seed packets.
Engraved Custom Acrylic Drink Stirrers
Customize your wedding decor at every turn with details like these reusable drink stirrers.
White Lace Satin Bride Robe
Prepare for your special day in style with this floral lace and satin dressing robe.
