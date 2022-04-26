Shopping

Diamond Jewelry Gift Ideas to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day

By ETonline Staff
Diamonds for Mother's Day
If you’re looking for something your mom or wife will cherish this Mother's Day, there is a sentimentality of diamond jewelry that makes it perfect for the occasion. Luckily, long gone are the days of needing to visit your local jeweler to handpick a quality diamond ring or elegant necklace. From personal additions like birthstones to engraving options, you can have a thoughtful diamond jewelry piece delivered directly to your home just in time for Mother's Day.

Diamond jewelry can be a lasting symbolic gesture of love and a beautiful way to show your appreciation for the mother figure in your life. While online jeweler options are endless, knowing where to start (and perhaps more importantly, who to trust) requires a different kind of shopping IQ. To help you in your Mother's Day diamond search, we have scoured the web to find the best places to shop for diamond jewelry online. 

Ahead, find a diamond jewelry piece for Mother's Day to fit just about any budget — with styles and statement pieces from online jewelry labels like Mejuri, Vrai, Blue Nile, Kendra Scott, Jared and more. 

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace

Give your mom the gift of good luck wherever she goes with this dainty Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace.

$300
VRAI Solitaire Stud
VRAI Solitaire Stud
VRAI
VRAI Solitaire Stud

Dress up for any occasion in style with these regal Solitaire Studs from VRAI — crafted from 14k Yellow Gold metal.

$750
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I
Kinn
Kinn Solis Ribbed Ring I

When it comes to gifts for your wife or mom on Mother's Day, you really can't go wrong with a staple gold ring — especially if it's from Kinn.

$5,480
VRAI Iconic Necklace
VRAI Iconic Necklace
VRAI
VRAI Iconic Necklace

With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.

$1,200
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Mini Diamond Pave Open Stackable Fashion Ring

Embellished with a round-cut diamond, this ring boasts a unique huggie style and 14k Yellow Gold band.

$350
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth Pavé Diamond Heart Bracelet

What better way to memorialize your love than with a delicate, heart-shaped diamond bracelet?

$180
Clean Origin Blue Round Solitaire Pendant
Clean Origin Blue Round Solitaire Pendant
Clean Origin
Clean Origin Blue Round Solitaire Pendant

Blue diamonds are a girl's best friend — and this Blue Round Solitaire Pendant from Clean Origin is especially refreshing.

$480
Jared Diamond Hoop Earrings
Jared Diamond Hoop Earrings
Jared
Jared Diamond Hoop Earrings

Treat your sweet mama to a classic pair of diamond hoop earrings — meshed with a round-cut, sterling silver metal.

$150
Helzberg Diamonds Cut Bar Bolo Bracelet
Helzberg Diamonds Cut Bar Bolo Bracelet
Helzberg Diamonds
Helzberg Diamonds Cut Bar Bolo Bracelet

This 9.5 inch bracelet is crafted from a 14K yellow gold diamond cut and boasts a unique sliding clasp.

$390
Aether Diamonds Ascent Elongated Diamond Signet Ring
Aether Diamonds Ascent Elongated Diamond Signet Ring
Aether Diamonds
Aether Diamonds Ascent Elongated Diamond Signet Ring

Treat the uniquely beautiful woman in your life to an even more unique ring this Mother's Day — from Aether Diamonds, the brand behind diamonds which are (quite literally) made from thin air.

$2,798
Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace
Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace

Dainty, delicate and perfectly tasteful — this necklace has it all.

$325
Kendra Scott Lexi Drop Earrings In Pave Diamond
Kendra Scott Lexi Drop Earrings In Pave Diamond
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Lexi Drop Earrings In Pave Diamond

Kendra Scott has no shortage of sweet and chic Mother's Day gifts.

$1,350$675
Noemie Heart Bracelet
Noemie Heart Bracelet
Noemie
Noemie Heart Bracelet

Lean into love this Mother's Day with a heart-adorned bracelet.

$960
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Diamond Crescent Moon Ring
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Diamond Crescent Moon Ring
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Diamond Crescent Moon Ring

Perhaps the moon and stars aligned to bring this charming moon ring into your mother's orbit — and jewelry box.

$550

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

