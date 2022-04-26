Diamond Jewelry Gift Ideas to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day
If you’re looking for something your mom or wife will cherish this Mother's Day, there is a sentimentality of diamond jewelry that makes it perfect for the occasion. Luckily, long gone are the days of needing to visit your local jeweler to handpick a quality diamond ring or elegant necklace. From personal additions like birthstones to engraving options, you can have a thoughtful diamond jewelry piece delivered directly to your home just in time for Mother's Day.
Diamond jewelry can be a lasting symbolic gesture of love and a beautiful way to show your appreciation for the mother figure in your life. While online jeweler options are endless, knowing where to start (and perhaps more importantly, who to trust) requires a different kind of shopping IQ. To help you in your Mother's Day diamond search, we have scoured the web to find the best places to shop for diamond jewelry online.
Ahead, find a diamond jewelry piece for Mother's Day to fit just about any budget — with styles and statement pieces from online jewelry labels like Mejuri, Vrai, Blue Nile, Kendra Scott, Jared and more.
Give your mom the gift of good luck wherever she goes with this dainty Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace.
Dress up for any occasion in style with these regal Solitaire Studs from VRAI — crafted from 14k Yellow Gold metal.
When it comes to gifts for your wife or mom on Mother's Day, you really can't go wrong with a staple gold ring — especially if it's from Kinn.
With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.
Embellished with a round-cut diamond, this ring boasts a unique huggie style and 14k Yellow Gold band.
What better way to memorialize your love than with a delicate, heart-shaped diamond bracelet?
Blue diamonds are a girl's best friend — and this Blue Round Solitaire Pendant from Clean Origin is especially refreshing.
Treat your sweet mama to a classic pair of diamond hoop earrings — meshed with a round-cut, sterling silver metal.
This 9.5 inch bracelet is crafted from a 14K yellow gold diamond cut and boasts a unique sliding clasp.
Treat the uniquely beautiful woman in your life to an even more unique ring this Mother's Day — from Aether Diamonds, the brand behind diamonds which are (quite literally) made from thin air.
Dainty, delicate and perfectly tasteful — this necklace has it all.
Kendra Scott has no shortage of sweet and chic Mother's Day gifts.
Lean into love this Mother's Day with a heart-adorned bracelet.
Perhaps the moon and stars aligned to bring this charming moon ring into your mother's orbit — and jewelry box.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
