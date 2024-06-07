Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney received a stamp of approval from Hollywood royalty for their new sandwich shop inspired by Diane Keaton.

The Vanderpump Rules stars were delighted when the 78-year-old actress paid a visit to their West Hollywood eatery Something About Her.

Maloney, 37, shared a photo on Instagram capturing the exciting moment Keaton stopped by and posed with Maloney's mother Teri, an employee at the café. "The incredible @diane_keaton just visited @somethingabouther," Maloney gushed in the caption.

It's unclear if Keaton sampled the menu item named after her - The Diane - which features Sicilian-style tuna salad, sunflower microgreens, marinated fennel and other upscale ingredients.

Diane Keaton at Something About Her - Instagram/Somethingabouther

The charming café's aesthetic was directly inspired by Keaton's romantic comedy, Something's Gotta Give, and other films by celebrated director Nancy Meyers. Production designer Jon Hutman, who worked on the 2003 blockbuster, created Something About Her's Parisian-style interiors after Maloney reached out.

Fittingly, Madix and Maloney named many of their sandwiches after actresses who have collaborated with Meyers, including Keaton, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Kate Winslet and Meg Ryan.

ET chatted with Katie and Ariana last month inside the store, which has been aesthetically complete for nearly a year.

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix celebrate the opening of their sandwich shop, Something About Her. - Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

"The whole vision that we had, from the music to the decor to, obviously, the sandwiches, everything was really thought out," Katie said. "I think that's what we want people to come in and finally be able to just be a part of it."

"I'm excited for people to sit down and enjoy themselves," Ariana jumped in. "Have a great sandwich, maybe a glass of wine, and then be able to go out on the rest of their day in a better mood."

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix celebrate the opening of their sandwich shop, Something About Her. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The duo said the Instagram-ready space and the menu, which features about a dozen signature sandwiches and drink options from celeb-founded brands Avaline and Loverboy, is designed to bring out the "delusional main character energy" in every customer, which is, in part, why they hired the man behind some of Meyers' most iconic sets, the production designer. And, yes, Nancy is aware.

"Every single day, we're romanticizing lunch," Katie quipped. "The idea did come from someone else; they were like, why don't you see who does her movie sets and go to, like, the guy? And I'm like, that's a really good idea, so one day I emailed him."

A cold email ("Katie really shot her shot," Ariana notes) turned into a perfect pairing, with Jon bringing the same vision he applied to films including What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give and The Holiday to Something About Her. The restaurant is already quite intimate, at only a few hundred square feet, but Jon's Parisian-inspired café vision only adds to the cozy vibes.

"It's Complicated, that was a really big one," Ariana shared of the inspo behind their mint-green hued interiors. It makes sense that the 2009 Meryl Streep-led rom-com would be a fruitful jumping off point, seeing as her character ran a sandwich shop of sorts, too. The ladies point to the romantic candelabra lighting and garden-style trellises that line both walls as their favorite details.

Katie and Ariana hosted a soft opening for family and friends to get the full Something About Her experience, with famous faces including Andy Cohen, Lindsay Hubbard and their former Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, popping by to grab some gourmet grub ("The Viola," a hot turkey sandwich, was the crowd favorite). Noticeably absent, however, were some of their current co-stars, namely Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. The pairs (Katie and Ariana, Lala and Scheana) are seemingly taking time apart from one another after the events of Vanderpump Rules season 11.

"I think people are going to read into things regardless," Katie offered when asked if the invites (or non-invites) are on purpose. "But no."

Something About Her opened at an interesting moment for Vanderpump Rules as there are currently no plans to pick up cameras for season 12 anytime soon. That means, for the first time in the history of the show, the cast has the summer off. The newly-minted business partners agree, they're entering a "new era, new chapter."

"It feels very unknown, and while that might be kind of scary, it's really an exciting time, because I feel like anything can happen," Katie said. "I feel really positive about it."

"It is all very new for us, as well, obviously, this being our first place that we've ever owned," Ariana added, "and we're doing this for the first time, so it is really exciting. Of course, there are things that we're coming up against for the first time, and it's scary, but it's also fun and exciting, to just get over those hurdles for the first time."

RELATED CONTENT: