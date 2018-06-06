Did Beyonce and JAY-Z Show Off Twins in Epic 'On the Run II' Concert Footage?

Are we finally getting a look Beyonce and JAY-Z's adorable twins?

It's been almost a year since the couple welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir, and they may have finally shared new pics of their bundles of joy during their On the Run II tour kickoff in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday.

Fans quickly took to social media to share pics of the screens at the beginning of the concert, which show the proud parents cradling two babies. In one pic, Beyonce wears her hair in braids and dons a cream dress while, on the opposite side of the stage, her rapper husband is in the same pose. In between the two are the phrases, "Love Is Universal" and "Love Never Changes."

But just as fans were getting worked up, a rep for Queen Bey told Buzzfeed that the babies in question were not actually Rumi and Sir.

JAY-Z & Beyoncé with The Twins Sir & Rumi Carter. 👑 pic.twitter.com/FzsFRf6hJC — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) June 6, 2018

However, later on in the show, more babies appeared. Including a sweet shot of Beyonce with a baby girl.

Beyoncé and Rumi 😭♥️ #OTRIIpic.twitter.com/MtmHVXOXTr — 8 Days Till World Cup (@palesa_moloto) June 6, 2018

And then another set of twins are seen along with Blue Ivy during what appears to be an intimate vow renewal ceremony. During that moment, the message, "This is real love" displays onscreen.

Reps for Beyonce and JAY Z have not responded to requests for comment.

The last time the couple shared images of Sir and Rumi was when they turned one month on July 13, 2017, and the singer posted the epic picture of her cradling them on Instagram.

Meanwhile, ET recently caught up with the On the Run II opening act, Chloe x Halle, who teased an "incredibly epic" tour.

Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chloe x Halle Tease 'Incredibly Epic' 'On the Run II' Tour With Beyonce & Jay-Z (Exclusive)

Beyonce and Jay-Z Enjoy Date Night Courtside at the Golden State Warriors Game: Pic!

Beyonce Hits the Town With Destiny's Child for a Chic Girls' Night Out -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery