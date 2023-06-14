Dierks Bentley is getting candid about parenting his 12-year-old daughter.

The country singer took to TikTok Sunday to share an awkward moment while shopping with his daughter, Jordan. Taking a break from CMA Fest over the weekend, Bentley and his daughter took a trip to the mall, where they did some shopping inside Aerie, American Eagle's intimate apparel and lifestyle retailer.

"What are these?" Jordan asks her dad, as she attempts to grab a hot pink bra hanging on one of the store's many racks.

"I believe that's a bra," the "Gold" singer replies. "Obviously, duh," Jordan quips.

Helping the pre-teen search for a bra, Bentley goes to the store's bra info chart to figure out the right one for Jordan.

"Lightly lined?" He asks. "No. We need the bra tops. One of these," she suggests.

The pair search the store for the bra tops Jordan is looking for, with dad shutting down a few suggestions before telling his daughter, "We need your mom here. Call mom."

Bentley, who also shares Knox 9, and Evie, 14, with his wife, Cassidy Bentley — captioned the post, "night off from #cmafest #girldad #teenager #shopping."

ET spoke to Bentley ahead of CMA Fest, where he shared why these days, it's important for him to be close to home and his family -- even if it means turning down some major acting roles.

"I don't think I'd be good enough to do those things," the "Drunk on a Plane" said when asked why he hasn't crossed over into the world of acting on TV or in a reality competition. "It requires, like, more time away from home and I just, I don't want to. I had a chance to audition for Larry David and I decided not to do it. Because again, I'm like, 'Oh, if I get it, I don't really want to go to L.A.'"

He adds, "I got a great gig. I love what I do."

