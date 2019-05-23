Dionne Warwick has a few opinions when it comes to a Whitney Houston hologram tour.

ET was with the 78-year-old music legend at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America's 1st Annual Second Chance Digital Impact Recipient Awards in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where she was asked about the news that a hologram of her late cousin was being developed to go on tour.

"I haven't a clue as to what that is. It's surprising to me," Warwick expressed. "I don't know what it is. I think it's stupid, but whatever it is that's what it is."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Houston's estate was looking into launching new projects centered on the late singer, including a touring hologram. The "I Have Nothing" singer died in 2012 at the age of 48.

Houston's sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, told the New York Times that a hologram was being developed and that the creation had "taken precedence over everything." The hologram would be to perform Whitney's biggest hits.

Warwick also addressed her recent comments questioning Beyonce's icon status in an interview she did with Essence. The "That's What Friends Are For" songstress told the publication that although she has an admiration for Queen Bey, she is doubtful as to whether or not her career will reach the level of success that musicians like Frank Sinatra and Patti LaBelle have.

"Everyone who I consider icons in the industry they've worked very hard and they have garnered the support of people who have supported them over the years," Warwick expressed. "There's one or two, or 10 or 12, or 20 years -- and we're talking about 60, 70, 80 years people who really earned that status."

Meanwhile, one thing that Warwick was excited about and devoted to was being a part of the Anti-Drug Coalition of America event. The CADCA represents over 5,000 community coalitions throughout the nation and abroad and works on substance abuse prevention.

"It's called Second Chance and fortunately we have people who are ready to do something about this opioid and other drugs that are taking our babies, especially not to mention the older folks who have been subjected to becoming tied to these drugs," she told ET. "It's a pleasure to be a part of this. Health has been one of my main says. I've worked diligently with many, many other avenues of health, but this is something that's very important and that's dominating the headlines today."

For Warwick, it's all about lending her voice. "I'm hoping that it helps," she relayed. "It's something that I definitely advocate and would definitely love to get more people involved."

