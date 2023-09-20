Diplo has nothing but love and respect for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in the wake of their divorce.

The DJ sat down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live, and took questions from viewers during the episode.

Eventually, the subject of Jonas and Turner's split came up, and Diplo was asked how he felt about it, and if he'd been in contact with the couple since the news broke.

"I haven't actually," Diplo said, with regards to being in touch with them. Cohen recalled for those who may have forgotten that the DJ actually played a memorable part in Jonas and Turner's romance, when he livestreamed their secret Las Vegas wedding -- thus making it no longer a secret.

However, Diplo responded to the split news, telling Cohen, "I wish them all the love."

Jonas officially filed to divorce Turner on Sept. 5. The following day, the pair shared a joint statement, confirming their split and shutting down any speculation surrounding the end of their marriage.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they said.

Looking back to the star of their marriage, the pair first tied the knot at in a seemingly impromptu wedding ceremony in May 2019, following the Jonas Brothers' big performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

The first hint at the festivities came on Diplo's Instagram Story, where the DJ shared a clip of Sophie in a white dress, entering a Vegas chapel with Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits.

Diplo also went live on his Instagram story, showing the couple reciting their vows to one another in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Recalling the event to Cohen on Wednesday, Diplo explained. "Livestreaming had just started happening, and I was like, 'This is the perfect opportunity to livestream something!'

"I didn't know it was a secret!" he added. "They had a really wedding afterwards, and I actually attended it, and I DJed their wedding. I did it for pretty cheap. Maybe free."



