Diplo and the Jonas Brothers' collaboration is here!

Days after the DJ took over the group Instagram of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas, the artists dropped the song "Lonely," as well as its accompanying music video on Thursday night.

ET previously confirmed that The Diplo presents Thomas Wesley country collaboration would be coming at the end of the week, and the song does not disappoint.

Directed by Brandon Dermer, the brothers are seen sharply dressed while singing in a studio, while Diplo at one point wears a red-white-and-blue western suit and rides a horse. The video begins with Diplo apologizing to Joe about "ruining" his wedding.

"Wanna ride with you till the wheels fall off/Until we’re running out of road/Wanna dance with you till the music stops," the Jonas Brothers croon. "Until we got no place to go/Everybody needs a place to hide/This don’t have to be a bumpy ride/I think we should be alone tonight/Because we don’t have to be lonely."

Earlier this year, Diplo and Joe got into a friendly public spat after the music producer Instagram Lived Joe's Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner. After posting the videos on Instagram, Joe told a British radio show that Diplo "ruined" the nuptials, but later apologized for that comment.

For the couple's second wedding, Diplo joked about that his phone was taken away.

"This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony," he captioned a snap of himself sporting a suit at the venue. "Heard it was lovely tho 🥰."

