Diplo's Plane Safely Lands After Window Cracks During Flight

Diplo had quite the scare.

The 40-year-old DJ took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he might miss his show after a window cracked during his flight.

"My jet window just cracked open and the pilots are wearing masks so not sure I'll make my shows tonight," he wrote, before joking, "But they left the wifi on so I'm just going to sit in the back and smoke toad venom and Vlog. I just bought this cool vest in Dallas at a thrift store."

"Also I never told you this but I might by gay," he added, seemingly referencing the Almost Famous flight turbulence scene.

Shortly after, however, Diplo confirmed that they safely "landed in Colombus [sic]," jokingly adding that, "Everyone asked me if I was gay, not if I was safe just FYI…"

Instagram

He also posted a photo on his Instagram Story that featured an "I'm OK" GIF and lyrics from a song that read "I'm still breathing."

Instagram Story

Diplo is set to perform at the Flannagan's Dublin in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday night. For more on the DJ, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

John Mayer, Ellie Goulding, Diplo and More Stars Nail Viral Bottle Cap Challenge

Diplo Jokes He Was in a 'Holding Cell' at Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Second Wedding After Filming Their First

Diplo Says Joe Jonas Has Apologized for Saying He 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Related Gallery