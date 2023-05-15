Samsung is kicking off their Discover Samsung event for the summer and bringing with it this season's steep discounts on some favorite Samsung products and devices — including the brand's smart washers and dryers. If you've had your eye on a new washer-dryer set, you can save big this week with top-rated Samsung appliances on sale at all-time low prices.

Now through Sunday, May 21, the Discover Samsung sale is offering early Memorial Day savings on impressive washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room for less. While some deals are available throughout the week, Flash Deals and Deals of the Day are only available for a limited time and with limited stock, so take advantage of them while you can.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes more than $1,800 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,890 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,123 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,208 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, it's best to be on the lookout for unbeatable savings that make your home's new addition that much sweeter. From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers available right now.

Ahead, shop the best Discover Samsung deals on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Discover Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Discover Samsung Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side. Which is an added bonus.

