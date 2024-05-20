Memorial Day deals are everywhere you look this week, but Samsung is taking things up a notch with its seasonal sale on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and more. Discover Samsung is back and running through Sunday, May 26, which means now's the perfect time to score the best tech for less before summer.

Just one week away from Memorial Day 2024, the Discover Samsung Summer event features daily deals on everything from the latest Galaxy S24 smartphones and the Z Fold5 to Bespoke appliances. If you're in the market for a new big-screen 4K TV, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the Frame TV and up to $2,600 off the stellar QN90C. With sensational contrast, brightness and vivid color, movies look just as the director intended.

Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing each season's biggest discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade. Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best Memorial Day appliance deals ahead of the holiday weekend, the Discover Samsung Summer Sale has you covered.

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Samsung 77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,500 $3,300 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Samsung Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. $3,339 $2,199 Shop Now

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $3,598 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra The Galaxy S24 takes messaging, photos and games to the next level with generative artificial intelligence. Save up to $870 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with eligible trade-in. $1,420 From $550 With Trade-In Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Save up to $575 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest flip phone from Samsung with Galaxy AI. This compact phone with AI features and expanded capabilities supercharges your productivity. $1,120 From $545 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Monitor Deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color. $2,500 $1,700 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals

