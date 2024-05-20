Shop
Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Summer Sale: Save Up to $3,500 on the Best TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Discover Samsung Summer
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:20 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is now live with massive discounts on top-rated tech and appliances.

Memorial Day deals are everywhere you look this week, but Samsung is taking things up a notch with its seasonal sale on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and more. Discover Samsung is back and running through Sunday, May 26, which means now's the perfect time to score the best tech for less before summer.

Shop the Discover Samsung Sale

Just one week away from Memorial Day 2024, the Discover Samsung Summer event features daily deals on everything from the latest Galaxy S24 smartphones and the Z Fold5 to Bespoke appliances. If you're in the market for a new big-screen 4K TV, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the Frame TV and up to $2,600 off the stellar QN90C. With sensational contrast, brightness and vivid color, movies look just as the director intended.

Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing each season's biggest discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade. Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best Memorial Day appliance deals ahead of the holiday weekend, the Discover Samsung Summer Sale has you covered.

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

75" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

75" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung

75" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Zero in on every detail in your favorite TV shows and movies in both the darkest and brightest scenes with this Samsung 4K TV. Its array of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs serve up next-level color and contrast, and it's on sale for up to $2,600 off.

$3,300 $1,800

Shop Now

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. 

$3,000 $2,000

Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
Samsung

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV

This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.

$1,900 $1,300

Shop Now

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV
Samsung

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$4,500 $3,300

Shop Now

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,500 on The Terrace for a limited time. 

$13,000 $9,500

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. 

$3,339 $2,199

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,214 $2,799

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,249 $1,124

Shop Now

AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash

AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash
Samsung

AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash

Samsung's AquaBlast jets provide corner to corner coverage for superior cleaning. At the end of a cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.

$1,299 $849

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,699

Shop Now

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,598

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 takes messaging, photos and games to the next level with generative artificial intelligence. Save up to $870 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with eligible trade-in.

$1,420 From $550

With Trade-In

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Save up to $575 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest flip phone from Samsung with Galaxy AI. This compact phone with AI features and expanded capabilities supercharges your productivity.

$1,120 From $545

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Monitor Deals

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor

This premium monitor is an absolute beast, with a 55-inch curved screen and 1000R curvature. It serves up 4K resolution with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate, a control station for multiple inputs, and sound dome technology for a built-in soundscape option. This is truly a splurge-worthy monitor best suited for power users.

$3,000 $1,800

Shop Now

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color. 

$2,500 $1,700

Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Samsung

Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition

Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.

$1,300 $1,000

Shop Now

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800 $630

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Samsung Memorial Day Appliance Deals to Shop Right Now

Save Up to $1,900 on a New Refrigerator at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $1,900 on a New Refrigerator at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop Now

Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Washers and Dryers

Save Big on TVs Ahead of Memorial Day Thanks to These Amazon Deals

Sales & Deals

Save Big on TVs Ahead of Memorial Day Thanks to These Amazon Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Tags:

Latest News