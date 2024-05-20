The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is now live with massive discounts on top-rated tech and appliances.
Memorial Day deals are everywhere you look this week, but Samsung is taking things up a notch with its seasonal sale on smartphones, TVs, home appliances and more. Discover Samsung is back and running through Sunday, May 26, which means now's the perfect time to score the best tech for less before summer.
Shop the Discover Samsung Sale
Just one week away from Memorial Day 2024, the Discover Samsung Summer event features daily deals on everything from the latest Galaxy S24 smartphones and the Z Fold5 to Bespoke appliances. If you're in the market for a new big-screen 4K TV, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 off the Frame TV and up to $2,600 off the stellar QN90C. With sensational contrast, brightness and vivid color, movies look just as the director intended.
Samsung's quarterly sales event is known for bringing each season's biggest discounts on top products to give your appliances and gadgets a serious upgrade. Whether you're looking to level up your gameplay or score some of the best Memorial Day appliance deals ahead of the holiday weekend, the Discover Samsung Summer Sale has you covered.
Best Discover Samsung TV Deals
75" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Zero in on every detail in your favorite TV shows and movies in both the darkest and brightest scenes with this Samsung 4K TV. Its array of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs serve up next-level color and contrast, and it's on sale for up to $2,600 off.
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting.
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,500 on The Terrace for a limited time.
Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.
AutoRelease Smart 39dBA Dishwasher with Linear Wash
Samsung's AquaBlast jets provide corner to corner coverage for superior cleaning. At the end of a cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Smartphone Deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S24 takes messaging, photos and games to the next level with generative artificial intelligence. Save up to $870 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with eligible trade-in.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Save up to $575 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest flip phone from Samsung with Galaxy AI. This compact phone with AI features and expanded capabilities supercharges your productivity.
Best Discover Samsung Monitor Deals
Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor
This premium monitor is an absolute beast, with a 55-inch curved screen and 1000R curvature. It serves up 4K resolution with a whopping 165Hz refresh rate, a control station for multiple inputs, and sound dome technology for a built-in soundscape option. This is truly a splurge-worthy monitor best suited for power users.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
The Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor boasts a massive 57-inch display with dual-UHD, 8K resolution and up to a 240 GHz refresh rate. It's the ultimate way to get immersed in the hottest games of the year, with 1000R curvature and astounding levels of brightness, crispness, and color.
Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: