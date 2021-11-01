Disney Plus Day Is November 12: Here's What's New

Mark your calendars, Disney+ Day is happening November 12. On the two year anniversary of the launch of the streaming service, Disney+ subscribers can stream new and exclusive content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. But that's not all that's happening this month. Disney+ is dropping a bunch of new titles in November, including must-see TV, shorts and movies.

As the outside temps go down and you'd rather stay inside where it's warm and you can stream your favorite shows, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-watch titles.

This month Disney+ subscribers are getting their first batch of winter and holiday goodies. One stand-out this month is the new Disney+ series Olaf Present's. The animated shorts star Frozen's Olaf, as voiced by Josh Gad. Everyone's favorite summer-loving snowman will retell beloved Disney stories with his own artistic flair.

Disney+ is going home for the holidays. Home Sweet Home Alone, that is. The latest installment of the adventure-comedy franchise features a whole bunch of your favorite comedy stars including Ellie Kemper, Kenan Thompson, Chris Parnell and Mikey Day.

Other Disney+ holiday movie highlights coming this month include: Jingle All The Way, Jingle All The Way 2, Santa Buddies, The Search For Santa Paws and more.

If November is a little earlier than you'd like to get into the holiday spirit, Disney+ is also putting out a three-part Beatles docuseries this month called The Beatles: Get Back.

Time to make some popcorn, pile on the blankets and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

Home Sweet Home Alone (Nov. 12)

The Home Alone franchise has a new face: Max Mercer. After his family travels to Japan without him, the mischievous kiddo is left to his own devices. Chaos (and hilarity) ensue when Max must protect his home from trespassers. The film stars Aisling Bea, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Pete Holmes and Kenan Thompson.

Olaf Presents (Nov. 12)

Frozen's Olaf takes center stage on this brand new Disney+ animated short series. The talented snowman will play almost all of the parts in his unique retelling of five favorite Disney animated tales, including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Lion King.

The Beatles: Get Back (Nov. 25)

In this three-part docuseries from director Peter Jackson, viewers will be transported back to The Beatles' January 1969 recording sessions. The Disney+ original is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. You won't want to miss this.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Nov. 12)

The Marvel movie is finally coming to Disney+. On November 12, subscribers can stream the superhero movie at no added cost. In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a seemingly average San Francisco valet is confronted with his past and must harness his powers to protect everyone he loves.

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in October? Get the full list below:

Available Nov. 3

Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

Photo Ark (S2)

Storm Rising (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109 “Scutwork”

Available Nov. 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Available Nov. 10

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110 “Aloha - The Goodbye One”

Available Nov. 12

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

All-New Short From The Simpsons

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Entrelazados Season 1 All Episodes Streaming

Home Sweet Home Alone

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents Season 1 - All Episodes Streaming

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 Episodes 1-5

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)

Available Nov. 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Available Nov. 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Available Nov. 24

Becoming Cousteau

PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Hawkeye - 2-Episode Premiere

Available Nov. 25

The Beatles: Get Back - Premiere - “Part 1”

Available Nov. 26

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

The Beatles: Get Back - “Part 2”

Available Nov. 27

The Beatles: Get Back - “Part 3”



