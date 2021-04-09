Doja Cat and SZA Drop Their Sultry Music Video For 'Kiss Me More'

If you thought getting lost on a planet with Doja Cat and SZA would be all fun and games, think again!

On Friday, the duo dropped their highly-anticipated collaboration, "Kiss Me More," and the music video is as playful and sugary-sweet as the track itself. The video features Grey's Anatomy star Alex Landi as an astronaut who finds himself stranded on a colorful planet inhabited by two larger-than-life entities -- Doja and SZA. As he wanders their planet, the two croon out the sensual lyrics of the fun, disco-pop jam, asking their lover to, well, kiss them more!

"Boy, you write your name, I can do the same/ Oh, I love the taste, la-la-la-la-la," Doja sings in the post-chorus before demanding, "All on my tongue, I want it!" It's an instant earworm that's sure to be the hit of the summer.

"Kiss Me More" is the first collaboration between Doja and SZA but is the latest in the former's long streak of hit team-ups. In just this year alone, Doja has been featured on tracks with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie.

The track is also the first single from Doja's upcoming album, Planet Her, which will drop later this year. Her last LP, Hot Pink, was released in 2019 and included her TikTok-dance inspiring hit, "Say So."

