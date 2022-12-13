Don't Wait Until It's Game Over: 20 Last-Minute Gifts for Every Type of Gamer
With so many new games and devices coming out every month, there's certainly no shortage of gift ideas for the gamer in your life. But with seemingly infinite options, you might need some help narrowing down the best ones. Plus, holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. With less than two weeks of shopping time left, it's time to get these gaming items wrapped and ready.
To help you treat your favorite gamer girl or guy to a gift they'll absolutely love, we've rounded up the best gifts for gamers in 2022, from the hottest new games to sought-after consoles to accessories and everything in between.
One of the most anticipated releases this month is God of War Ragnarok for the Playstation 4 and 5. With gorgeous visuals and an enthralling storyline, the latest installment in the God of War series is not one to miss. Of course, to play the game they'll need a PS5 or 4 console, and maybe some noise-cancelling headphones to make their gaming experience even more immersive.
Whether they're a PlayStation fan, an XBOX loyalist or even a PC player, we've hunted down the best holiday gifts that every type of gamer will appreciate. With Christmas and Hanukkah right around the corner, you'll want to get your shopping done now before these items are out of the delivery window and it's game over.
If the gamer in your life needs a new console, get them the festive Xbox Series S Console. This is a gift they'll love and use throughout the years.
The brand-new Ragnarok game lets you journey through Norse realms with 3D audio and 4K pixel resolution.
How about a fun t-shirt dedicated to their favorite pastime? This hilarious unisex shirt comes in 10 colors.
If you're finally ready to make the commitment and upgrade to the PS5, then here's your chance. This option even comes with the highly anticipated game God of War Ragnarök.
Immerse them in their favorite game with these noise-cancelling headphones, featuring surround-sound and an ultra-comfortable fit.
Making a great addition to any game room, this poster features all the console controllers from across the years.
Find multiple solutions to tons of dynamic puzzles as you adventure through Hyrule.
With the power of a desktop computer, this laptop can keep up with all your PC gaming needs.
With these socks, all they have to do is kick their feet back and everyone will know to not disturb them.
Virtual reality can be used for gaming, fitness, and creating friendships making it a great gift for people with a variety of interests.
The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are.
Only want a handheld console? Then try the Nintendo Switch Lite — it's perfect for portable gameplay.
Coffee lovers and gamers alike will get a kick out of this mug. It looks like a powered-off vintage GameBoy until you add hot coffee. then watch the heat-changing technology that makes the screen "turn on."
You can't beat this deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.
Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games.
Not only is this tiny arcade machine adorable, you can play over 20 retro video games on it. The handheld machine has puzzle, racing and sports games.
Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience.
Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay ahead of you once this title releases on July 7. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.
Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" isn't until February 10, but you'll get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4.
Another great piece for any gaming room, this neon sign looks like a power-up mushroom from the Mario franchise.
