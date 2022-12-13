Shopping

Don't Wait Until It's Game Over: 20 Last-Minute Gifts for Every Type of Gamer

By Lauren Gruber
With so many new games and devices coming out every month, there's certainly no shortage of gift ideas for the gamer in your life. But with seemingly infinite options, you might need some help narrowing down the best ones. Plus, holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. With less than two weeks of shopping time left, it's time to get these gaming items wrapped and ready.

To help you treat your favorite gamer girl or guy to a gift they'll absolutely love, we've rounded up the best gifts for gamers in 2022, from the hottest new games to sought-after consoles to accessories and everything in between. 

One of the most anticipated releases this month is God of War Ragnarok for the Playstation 4 and 5. With gorgeous visuals and an enthralling storyline, the latest installment in the God of War series is not one to miss. Of course, to play the game they'll need a PS5 or 4 console, and maybe some noise-cancelling headphones to make their gaming experience even more immersive.

Whether they're a PlayStation fan, an XBOX loyalist or even a PC player, we've hunted down the best holiday gifts that every type of gamer will appreciate. With Christmas and Hanukkah right around the corner, you'll want to get your shopping done now before these items are out of the delivery window and it's game over.

Xbox Series S Console
Xbox Series S Console
Amazon
Xbox Series S Console

If the gamer in your life needs a new console, get them the festive Xbox Series S Console. This is a gift they'll love and use throughout the years.  

$300$270
God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Amazon
God of War Ragnarök PlayStation 5

The brand-new Ragnarok game lets you journey through Norse realms with 3D audio and 4K pixel resolution.

$70
I Paused My Game To Be Here T-Shirt
I Paused My Game To Be Here T-Shirt
Amazon
I Paused My Game To Be Here T-Shirt

How about a fun t-shirt dedicated to their favorite pastime? This hilarious unisex shirt comes in 10 colors.

$15
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök Bundle
Sony PS5 Video Game Console
Walmart
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök Bundle

If you're finally ready to make the commitment and upgrade to the PS5, then here's your chance. This option even comes with the highly anticipated game God of War Ragnarök.

$459
Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones
Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones
Dell
Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones

Immerse them in their favorite game with these noise-cancelling headphones, featuring surround-sound and an ultra-comfortable fit.

$85
Haus and Hues Retro Video Game Poster
Haus and Hues Retro Video Game Poster
Amazon
Haus and Hues Retro Video Game Poster

Making a great addition to any game room, this poster features all the console controllers from across the years. 

$15
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Find multiple solutions to tons of dynamic puzzles as you adventure through Hyrule. 

$58
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Best Buy
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop

With the power of a desktop computer, this laptop can keep up with all your PC gaming needs. 

$800
Lavley Store Video Game Socks
Lavley Store Video Game Socks
Amazon
Lavley Store Video Game Socks

With these socks, all they have to do is kick their feet back and everyone will know to not disturb them. 

$14
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
Amazon
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Virtual reality can be used for gaming, fitness, and creating friendships making it a great gift for people with a variety of interests. 

$399
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con
Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED

The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. 

 

$349
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite

Only want a handheld console? Then try the Nintendo Switch Lite — it's perfect for portable gameplay. 

$200 AT BEST BUY
Paladone Gameboy Heat Changing Coffee Mug
Paladone Gameboy Heat Changing Coffee Mug
Amazon
Paladone Gameboy Heat Changing Coffee Mug

Coffee lovers and gamers alike will get a kick out of this mug. It looks like a powered-off vintage GameBoy until you add hot coffee. then watch the heat-changing technology that makes the screen "turn on."

$15$12
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Amazon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can't beat this deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.

$60$35
Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard
Amazon
Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard

Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games. 

$180$110
My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade
My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade
Amazon
My Arcade Retro Machine Playable Mini Arcade

Not only is this tiny arcade machine adorable, you can play over 20 retro video games on it. The handheld machine has puzzle, racing and sports games. 

$21
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor

Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience.

$380$300
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Best Buy
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay ahead of you once this title releases on July 7. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. 

$50
AT BEST BUY
$50$40
AT AMAZON
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy
Best Buy
Hogwarts Legacy

Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" isn't until February 10, but you'll get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4.

$60 AT BEST BUY
$60 AT AMAZON
Kavaas Gaming Mushroom Neon Sign
Kavaas Gaming Mushroom Neon Sign
Amazon
Kavaas Gaming Mushroom Neon Sign

Another great piece for any gaming room, this neon sign looks like a power-up mushroom from the Mario franchise. 

$29

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

