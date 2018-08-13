Will the charming Matthew Crawley somehow be returning to Downton Abbey in the upcoming feature film?

Although it sounds pretty improbable, considering his death in a violent car crash at the end of season three, the actor behind the character – Dan Stevens – just got fans wildly speculating with an Instagram post hinting that such an appearance could be in the cards.

The 35-year-old thespian posted a black-and-white photo of himself alongside the show’s star, Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley) as well as Allen Leech (who plays the lovable chauffeur-turned-estate-manager Tom Branson).

“Should Matthew have a mustache for the #DowntonAbbeyMovie...? Vote below...” he captioned the image, playfully nodding to his facial hair. In no time, his comments section was flooded with votes and comments.

Leech also shared a fun, toothy candid with Dockery recently, writing, “Look who’s in LA! The Dockmiester General. Soon to be my sister-in-law again. #backtotheabbey.” He is clearly referencing his character’s marriage to the late Lady Sybil Branson, making him Lady Mary’s brother-in-law.



There’s no doubt that the cast is gearing up to make the film, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Stevens will be participating, unless it’s some type of flashback or altered storyline. Regardless, the leading man certainly knows how to get his fans’ attention!

