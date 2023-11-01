Drew Barrymore is joining forces with her fellow Paramount personalities for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The daytime talk show host kicked off Paramount's 100-day countdown to football's big day in a video announcing traveling fan events around the country.

In the video announcing Paramount's exciting plans, Barrymore speaks to fans from a locker room, where she and several beloved Paramount characters prepare for the Paramount Expedition to Vegas.

"Welcome to Expedition Vegas, journey to the peak!" Barrymore says while standing alongside SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a group of Paramount Mountaineers.

A group of 100 Paramount Mountaineers will officially launch their expedition in New York City's Times Square on Friday. "Paramount Mountaineers will travel across the country to gather fans and ultimately plant NFL team flags at the base of Paramount peak in advance of Super Bowl LVIII," the release reads.

Their journey will end in February, when Paramount Global will bring the iconic "Mountain of Entertainment" to Las Vegas, on top of the famous Mirage Volcano.

"The massive block-long structure along the Vegas strip will feature interactive fan experiences built around popular Paramount films and series, such as Transformers, Yellowstone, Star Trek, Dora the Explorer, Ghosts, Sistas, UEFA Champions League and much more," the release continues.

The four-day fan event will last from Feb. 8 and continue through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 11.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, along with a special kids and family slime-filled presentation on Nickelodeon.

