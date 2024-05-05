Drew Scott and Lina Phan celebrated a special day!

On Saturday, the Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan celebrated their 6-year wedding anniversary and marked the occasion with a series of sweet post.

"14 years together, 6 years married, 2 babies and a lifetime to go. I love you more and more each day. Happy anniversary, Lindy! ❤️," Scott wrote.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. - Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The HGTV star's post led with a photo of him and Phan from their wedding day, and followed with a series of throwback pictures, and cute photo with their 2-year-old son, Parker, and a photo featuring Scott cradling Phan's baby bump.

Phan took to her Instagram to celebrate the big day.

"so much to celebrate today and everyday. being on this earth together. face masks that don’t fit. hand dimples… 🥰," Phan began the post. "Parky really knew when to make his entrance into this world. He teaches us so much about love ❤️✨."

Phan's post included a photo of her and Scott looking into the ocean, Scott smiling as he wears a face mask that doesn't fit, and photos of their son -- and his little hand.

Scott and Phan tied the knot in May 2018 with an incredible Italian wedding. They welcomed their first child on their fourth anniversary in 2022.

Scott took to Instagram to celebrate Parker's birthday with a Star Wars-themed post.

"Happy 2nd birthday to our little Jedi! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars," the Celebrity IOU host wrote.

Scott, 46, and Phan, 39, revealed that they were expecting their second child in January. Last month, the home design expert shared a picture showing off her growing baby bump.

"'round n 'round we grow ☀️ belly low. taking it slow 🐌 …. unless it's for cake. thank you for the (b)earth day love! 💚," she wrote.

Last month, Scott spoke to ET and revealed that he and his wife are opting for the element of surprise when it comes to a very special detail about baby number 2.

"We don't know if it's a boy or a girl," Scott said. "We are going to be surprised. Not too many surprises nowadays!"

RELATED CONTENT: