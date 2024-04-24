Jill Duggar had her family's support during her daughter's memorial service.

On Wednesday, the Counting On star shared another round of pictures from the memorial service held in honor of her and Derick Dillard's stillborn daughter, Isla Marie.

"🩷Isla Marie Dillard, 'planted on earth to bloom in heaven.' 🌸”For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made…“ (Psalm‬ ‭139‬:‭13‬-‭14‬) #islamariedillard #stillborn #balloonrelease 🌸Laid to rest 4.19.2024," she captioned the post.

The photo carousel led with a photo of her and Derick walking together as they are handed a pink balloon. The post continues with a set of pictures of Jill, Derick, their kids and other family members each holding balloons set to be released in Isla's honor.

Amid the photos, Jill's father, Jim Bob Duggar, appears in the center frame -- despite their estrangement.

Last week, Jill and Derick announced in a heartbreaking post that their fourth child, and only daughter, was stillborn.

"💔It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero," the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram.

They continued: "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie. 😭🩷."

On Tuesday, Jill and Derick shared a series of photos from the memorial service, which was held last Friday.

"🩷Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven. 🩷 Laid to rest 4.19.2024 #stillbirth #dillardbabygirl #islamarie #lovedforever," she and Derick captioned the joint post that included a little white box with Isla's remains, toys, stuffed animals and other things in honor of their late daughter.

There were no pictures of the family included in the post.

In 2023, Jill spoke with ET ahead of the release of her memoir, Counting the Cost. At the time, she spoke about her broken relationship with her family, whom she starred alongside on the TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting.

Amid the tension, the Counting On star shared that she still has love for her family.

"I think it could be helpful for some of my siblings to read and to hear our perspective on our story that may have been filtered. I think that it could be helpful for them to hear our story, but then also I think it could be freeing for some of my siblings," she told ET. "... I think if that helps them, and frees them, and gives them their voice, and it empowers them, then I think that's amazing. I would love for all of them to read it."

RELATED CONTENT: