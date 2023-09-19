The Rock is back in the ring! Dwayne Johnson shocked WWE fans on Friday Night Smackdown in Denver, Colorado, last week when he made a surprise appearance as The People's Champion.

He faced off against WWE performer Austin Theory, giving him the infamous "people's elbow" move.

John Cena also made an appearance, giving The Rock a sweet bro hug backstage.

"I see you trying to smile," Johnson said to Cena.

"I am," Cena agreed. "Welcome home."

Johnson reflected on his WWE return via Instagram, writing, "My appearance was a surprise and this crowd of 14,000 erupted and blew the roof off the arena with the roaring energy of 100,000 strong!!! This Denver crowd officially made my MOUNT RUSHMORE of loudest crowd reactions of my entire career ⛰️🤯🙏🏾"

The 51-year-old wrestling alum also spoke about what returning to the franchise meant to him.

"Coming back home to @WWE will always be sacred to me and I’ll never ever take this crowd connection for granted," he wrote.

Johnson got his start in the WWE (previously the WWF) in 1996. He left the WWE in 2004, though he returned for several appearances through the years, including a 2013 face off against his former rival, Cena.

RELATED CONTENT: