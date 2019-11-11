Sean Spicer is handling his elimination from Dancing With the Stars with grace.

Despite consistently receiving the lowest scores from the judges every week, the former White House press secretary made it all the way to week nine of the dance competition show. But after dancing twice during Monday's "Boy Band & Girl Group Night," he was eliminated at the end of the show when the judges saved the other bottom two couple, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, from going home.

Just moments later, ET caught up with Spicer on the DWTS press line, where he shared how he was feeling about getting booted from the show.

"To be here in the quarterfinals is a lot further than anyone probably, including myself, thought I'd be," he admitted. "It's been such an amazing journey to get this far. I can't say how much I truly enjoyed being a part of this season. I walk out of here with no regrets and a lot of great relationships, friendships and memories."

Spicer's partner, Lindsay Arnold, was absent from Monday's show for the second week in a row (due to the unexpected death of her mother-in-law, Jennifer Cusick), and therefore, he danced with fellow pro Jenna Johnson once again. He told ET that he did briefly chat with Arnold following the elimination.

"She was so proud of how far that we've come," he said of their conversation. "She's obviously disappointed that she couldn't be here. But I told her, and she knows, that the idea that we were as far we are is because of her hard work, her amazing talent and obviously Jenna the last two weeks carrying me."

"It's not for lack of hard work," he continued. "I couldn't tell you how lucky I am to have had Lindsay and Jenna at my side. There's no way I'd be even close to this week without them."

Johnson chimed in, saying she was "proud" to step in as Spicer's partner, after being paired with Queer Eye star Karamo Brown earlier this season. The two were eliminated during Disney Night.

"This guy [Sean] is one of the classiest men I've ever met," she said. "He reminds me of my dad in a sense and I really enjoyed my time [with him]."

Thank you @POTUS@realDonaldTrump I can’t begin to express how much your continued support has meant, especially during my time on @DancingABChttps://t.co/1uLvApIPdp — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 12, 2019

Although Spicer was at the bottom of the leaderboard each week, viewer votes (and an extra push from President Donald Trump) kept him in the competition. That's why many of his fellow competitors were surprised to see him in the bottom two this week.

"I am surprised, but I'm not surprised, because this show is full of surprises," said Witney Carson. "Not necessarily the best dancer wins, so we actually really expected him to go all the way to the finale."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.

