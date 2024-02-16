Shop Dyson's Presidents' Day deals on vacuums and air purifiers to get a head start on spring cleaning.
From impressive cordless vacuums and salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice. With Presidents' Day 2024 right around the corner, the best appliance deals of the year are here.
Now through Friday, February 24, the Dyson Presidents' Day Sale is slashing prices on the brand's top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners and air purifiers by as much as $200 off.
Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V11 Extra, is a whopping 33% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s powerful cordless vacuum with the latest hair de-tangling technology for effortless cleaning everywhere all year.
Whether you're looking for a vacuum to get a head start on spring cleaning, an air purifier to rid your apartment of airborne viruses this winter, or a humidifier to get you through the winter storms, Dyson's Presidents' Day sale is not one to miss. Below, shop all the best Dyson deals available today.
Best Dyson Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals
Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum
There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere.
Dyson V8 Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
Dyson Outsize Vacuum
For deep cleaning bigger spaces, the Dyson Outsize delivers powerful suction power in a larger format. With a wide cleaner head and a large bin, it covers more floor with each pass and allows for more cleaning between bin emptying.
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum
One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.
Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Vacuum
The Dyson Gen5detect is the most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum. It has HEPA filtration for Dyson's deepest, most hygienic clean.
Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum
With its stronger suction, the V15 vacuum picks up more dust and debris. With a seven-cell nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery, you can clean here, there, and everywhere around your house effortlessly.
Best Dyson Presidents' Day Air Purifier Deals
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
Dyson's latest purifiers combine intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration system. A filter removes gases and odors and a HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
