Sales & Deals

Dyson Launched a Rare Sale on Vacuums and Air Purifiers for Presidents' Day — Shop the Best Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Vacuum
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:55 AM PST, February 16, 2024

Shop Dyson's Presidents' Day deals on vacuums and air purifiers to get a head start on spring cleaning.

From impressive cordless vacuums and salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice. With Presidents' Day 2024 right around the corner, the best appliance deals of the year are here.

Now through Friday, February 24, the Dyson Presidents' Day Sale is slashing prices on the brand's top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners and air purifiers by as much as $200 off.

Shop Dyson's Presidents' Day Sale

Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V11 Extra, is a whopping 33% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s powerful cordless vacuum with the latest hair de-tangling technology for effortless cleaning everywhere all year.

Whether you're looking for a vacuum to get a head start on spring cleaning, an air purifier to rid your apartment of airborne viruses this winter, or a humidifier to get you through the winter storms, Dyson's Presidents' Day sale is not one to miss. Below, shop all the best Dyson deals available today.

Best Dyson Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals

Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum

Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum

There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this​ vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere. 

$600 $400

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Vacuum

Dyson V8 Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson V8 Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.

$470 $350

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Vacuum

Dyson Outsize Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson Outsize Vacuum

For deep cleaning bigger spaces, the Dyson Outsize delivers powerful suction power in a larger format. With a wide cleaner head and a large bin, it covers more floor with each pass and allows for more cleaning between bin emptying.

$600 $500

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum

The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord.

 

$600 $500

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum

One of Dyson's lightest and smallest vacuum with laser technology which makes cleaning the house a breeze.

$650 $500

Shop Now

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Vacuum

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute Vacuum

The Dyson Gen5detect is the most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum. It has HEPA filtration for Dyson's deepest, most hygienic clean.

$950 $800

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum
Dyson

Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum

With its stronger suction, the V15 vacuum picks up more dust and debris. With a seven-cell nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery, you can clean here, there, and everywhere around your house effortlessly.

$750 $650

Shop Now

Best Dyson Presidents' Day Air Purifier Deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater
Dyson

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater

Dyson's latest purifiers combine intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration system. A filter removes gases and odors and a HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size.

$750 $600

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Dyson

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.

$600 $500

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03

The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment.

$900 $750

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 30% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Tineco Deals: Save Up to 30% on Smart Vacuums at Amazon

The 40 Best Presidents' Day Deals to Shop at Walmart

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Presidents' Day Deals to Shop at Walmart

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Save Up to 53% on Cordless Vacuums at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 53% on Cordless Vacuums at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Roomba Deals Available at Amazon Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Roomba Deals Available at Amazon Today

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Save Up to 50% on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Shark Vacuums to Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze

Tags: