From impressive cordless vacuums and salon-quality hair tools to triple threat air purifiers that can function as heaters and fans, it’s no secret that Dyson makes some seriously powerful appliances. Dyson products rarely go on sale, so when they do, we definitely take notice. With Presidents' Day 2024 right around the corner, the best appliance deals of the year are here.

Now through Friday, February 24, the Dyson Presidents' Day Sale is slashing prices on the brand's top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners and air purifiers by as much as $200 off.

Dyson is famous for its top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers. One of its most popular vacuums, the Dyson V11 Extra, is a whopping 33% off right now. You can save $200 on Dyson’s powerful cordless vacuum with the latest hair de-tangling technology for effortless cleaning everywhere all year.

Whether you're looking for a vacuum to get a head start on spring cleaning, an air purifier to rid your apartment of airborne viruses this winter, or a humidifier to get you through the winter storms, Dyson's Presidents' Day sale is not one to miss. Below, shop all the best Dyson deals available today.

Best Dyson Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals

Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum Dyson Dyson V11 Extra Vacuum There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this​ vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere. $600 $400 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Vacuum The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $470 $350 Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Vacuum Dyson Dyson Outsize Vacuum For deep cleaning bigger spaces, the Dyson Outsize delivers powerful suction power in a larger format. With a wide cleaner head and a large bin, it covers more floor with each pass and allows for more cleaning between bin emptying. $600 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum Dyson Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. The bigger bin, wider cleaner head, and 60-minute run time makes this vacuum perfect for large-home deep cleans without the cord. $600 $500 Shop Now

Best Dyson Presidents' Day Air Purifier Deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 Dyson Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. $600 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 Amazon Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment. $900 $750 Shop Now

