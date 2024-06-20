A tower fan can help you cool down around the house. Here are the best cooling fans from Dyson, Lasko, Dreo, Honeywell and more.
With summer heat climbing, we are all looking for different ways to stay cool. While many people invest in a portable air conditioner, a high-efficiency cooling fan is not only cheaper, but also easier to set up and store and have an instant cooling effect in your home. Cooling fans are a real blessing on hot and humid days, circulating cool air throughout your living space.
An energy-efficient cooling tower fan can create airflow even in large rooms while being stylish and space-saving, unlike pedestal fans of the past. More advanced models can cool the air too, making them closer to air conditioners. Cooling fans are available in different types that vary in functionality including bladeless, floor-standing, portable, and smart.
Whether you want a cooling fan that can double as an air purifier or one that comes equipped with a remote control so you don't need to get up to adjust the temperature, there's a fan-favorite fan for you on our list.
Below, shop the best budget-friendly cooling tower fans that can keep your house, apartment, or dorm room a whole lot more comfortable.
The Best Cooling Tower Fans of 2024
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09 Jet Focus Heater and Fan
Designed for year-round use, the Dyson Hot + Cool amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. Save on fast, even room heating and powerful personal cooling.
Vornado OSCR37 Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote
The powerful motor on this Vornado oscillating tower fan can push air up to 75 feet. You can choose different airflow settings too, a smooth oscillation or V-Flow to move air around the entire room.
Honeywell QuietSet Oscillating Electric Tower Stand Fan
For a budget-friendly floor fan with all the features of your higher end models, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. It has a one-, two-, four- and eight-hour auto shut-off timer, and is perfect for creating white noise while sleeping.
Dreo 42 Inch Bladeless Fan
A powerful, oscillating floor fan that'll be there for you during any heatwave that may come your way.
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan With Remote Control
This Amazon fan-favorite with remote control has three speeds. It can be set to automatically turn off and has a nighttime setting with a decreased fan speed. It's currently rated 4.5-stars on Amazon. "It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow," an Amazon reviewer says.
BLACK+DECKER Electric Tower Fan
Easily choose from 3 fan modes (natural, sleep, and normal) and 3 fan speeds with the electric tower fan's digital LED display or remote control.
Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07
Dyson's tower fan is really one of a kind as it works to produce airflow without spinning blades. The remote-controlled fan has 10 airflow settings and programmable sleep modes.
Dreo Smart Tower Fan for Bedroom
Perfect for the bedroom, this Dreo tower fan is compact, pushes powerful airflow up to 24 feet and can be controlled through your Alexa or Google Assistant.
Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan
The Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan will deliver chill, fresh air indoors to keep you cool with 3 speed settings.
Mainstays 28" 3-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan
Tight on space? This smaller oscillating tower fan can help cool cramped rooms without taking up too much space itself, and includes 3 speed settings.
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Air Purifier and Fan
With spring allergies and the hot days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the large room.
