Shopping

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop: Kate Spade, Coach and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Michael Kors Handbags
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Right now is the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags - and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute summer dresses and tops to go with her sandals to enjoy sunny days ahead, you can snag a great deal on designer bags during Amazon's Prime Day Sale. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, you can find a deal on designer handbags for all your favorite fashion trends with this Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a day away, but you can still shop these early deals on stylish designer bags below. 

Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Amazon
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo

This antique pull up leather bag will last a lifetime with its metal hardware. 

$398$284
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag

If you're looking for the right bucket bag silhouette from a luxury brand, your search is over. This shoulder bag from Kate Spade is designed to be both chic and practical with room for all your essentials. 

$119$113
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Baby Bag Tote
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Baby Bag Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Baby Bag Tote

This tote bag features all pockets you need to store your items. It has an interior front zip and back slip pockets, removable changing pad, and drop in top zipper.

$147$117
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$150$114
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a travel day.

$348$80
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$128$116
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$60
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket

Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.

$35$27
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Satchel
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Satchel

This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather — what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 3 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.

$131$125
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas

Shop the Coach City Tote in multiple different colorways from pink lemonade to brown black (both of which are on sale).

$176$158
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle

Grab this Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Bundle ahead of all your summer adventures. It includes a sturdy and stylish travel tote handbag, as well as a trifold wallet to keep all your cards organized.

$298$239
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$250$203

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Before July 12

Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

10 Best Early Prime Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses — Get up to 60% Off

Jennifer Lopez's Running Sneakers Are Nearly 50% Off at Amazon Now

Early Prime Day Deals on NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Devices

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are on Sale for $25 at Amazon

Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More