Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save on Tablets, TVs, AirPods, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
This summer, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices. 

With Amazon Deals, you can find more deep discounts available ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to upgrade all your rooms. We've picked out the best early Prime Day deals available on headphones, robot vacuums, 4K TVs, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love at Amazon. The deals don't end with a smart device. Amazon Prime members will also receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET's picks for the best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals below. 

Best Prime Day Deals on Tech, TVs and Electronics:

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Stream your favorite shows, set alarms, check your calendar or the news, make video calls, and turn compatible lights on gradually - all with your voice. And when you're not actively using your Echo Show, you can use it as a digital picture frame for your photos. 

$85$50
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security
Amazon
Blurams Baby Monitor Dog Camera 360-degree for Home Security

Baby cam, doggie cam or security camera — whatever you use this camera for, you won't be disappointed. It has 360° coverage with 2K resolution and a motion detector. 

$50$40
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods

These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and can skip songs or pause your music with just a few taps.

$159$120
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat
Amazon
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat

A smart thermostat that has a customizable touchscreen, and is Alexa compatible.

$169$159
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

$520$350
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Block outside noise for crystal-clear sound with Apple AirPods Max.

$549$480
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet
Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet

Shop now to save on this Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch Android Tablet with bluetooth pen.

$530$430
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Get all the quality sound of a JBL speakers in an earbud. 

$100$80
iRobot Roomba 692
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692

Clean smarter with this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, which is not far from its Black Friday price. 

$300$230
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Amazon
Ecovacs Deebot T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner

A robot vacuum with a mop function is just what we need for a good summer cleaning. 

$650$360
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV
TCL 40" 3-Series Android TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 3-Series Android TV

This TV has a HD screen and uses the Android TV system rather than Roku.

$230$160
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 32" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV

Movie marathons are right around the corner. 

$230$158
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 allows you to track your pace and distance during runs, hikes and more.

$230$160
Belkin Wireless Charger
Belkin Wireless Charger
Amazon
Belkin Wireless Charger

Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with this easy-to-use wireless phone charger by Belkin.

$30$23
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera
Amazon
Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera

Get all the perks of a voice assistant with your home security camera with the Echo Show 8 with Ring Indoor Camera.

$190$130
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand
Amazon
TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand

Whether you're into gaming or you're starting your own podcast, make sure everyone can hear you clearly with the TONOR Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand. 

$43$30
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 with Free 1-Year Fitbit Premium Trial

Meet all your fitness goals this year with the Fitbit Inspire.

$100$75

