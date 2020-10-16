Early Holiday Shoppers: Grab an Amazon Gift Card Today

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone and brought with it tons of deals as well as the ultimate gift to give this holiday season: an Amazon Gift Card.

The Prime Day sale, which ended Oct. 14, was exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Amazon delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop Amazon Gift Cards to knock out your holiday shopping and score a little treat for yourself, too.

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Various Prices at Amazon

Sign up for more Amazon deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Deals After Prime Day 2020 - Fashion, TVs, Smart Home & More

Amazon Sale: The Best Jackets and Coats

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

The Best Alo Yoga Deals on Amazon

The Best Deals on Leggings at Amazon

Take Up to 50% Off UGG Boots, Slippers and Sandals at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Is Over, But You Can Still Shop These Kids and Baby Deals

Post Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 70% on Calvin Klein Underwear