Early Prime Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now, you can find deep discounts on diamonds with Early Prime Day Deals -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. There's no better way to celebrate motherhood than with a diamond!

You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at this Amazon sale that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Beyond diamonds, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick, Amazon Kindle and other Amazon devices, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with your Alexa device (the Amazon assistant) as you did the previous year. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings Amazon Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings are manufactured responsibly in a lab and consist of the same physical and chemical composition as natural diamonds. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle. $264 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 Starts June 21: What You Need to Know

Funny Father's Day T-Shirts for Hilarious Dads

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Competing With Amazon Prime Day

Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Love WWE Wrestling

Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Swimwear under $50

Best Father's Day Gifts Under $30

The Best Care Package Ideas for Father's Day 2021

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

These Oprah-Approved Leggings Come With a $10 Amazon Prime Day Credit

The Force Is Strong With These Star Wars Gifts for Father's Day

Early Prime Day Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Father's Day Gifts for Dad: Wallets Are 70% Off at Coach Outlet