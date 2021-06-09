Shopping

Early Prime Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon's Prime Day starts June 21, but right now, you can find deep discounts on diamonds with Early Prime Day Deals -- there are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600. There's no better way to celebrate motherhood than with a diamond!

You can find all sorts of diamond jewelry at this Amazon sale that won't break the bank. Whether you're looking for a deal on a diamond engagement ring or you want a 14k gold necklace with a pendant that sparkles, there are tons of markdowns on diamonds to take advantage of right now with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals.

Shop the best deals on 1 carat diamond earrings and check out ET's picks below.

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$530 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630)
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold P3 POMPEII3
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Halo Diamond Studs 14K White Gold
Who doesn't love halos? These diamond earrings feature 18 round cut natural diamonds with a dazzling center stone. 
$400 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver or 18kt Gold over Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Baguette and Round Diamond Hoop Earrings
These Ross-Simons are the perfect gift for your sister, daughter, mom, wife, niece, aunt, best friend, girlfriend — or yourself!. These hoop earrings feature baguette and round diamonds and are sterling silver.
$399 AT AMAZON
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings Houston Diamond District
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Huggies Hoop Diamond Earrings
These 1 carat white gold diamond earrings are the perfect addition to your Mother's jewelry collection.
$620 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580)
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Beaded Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver
These Ross-Simons 1ct tw Diamond Beaded Earrings are a must-buy at this price! They also make a great gift so grab a pair, while supplies last!
$295 AT AMAZON
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Earrings are manufactured responsibly in a lab and consist of the same physical and chemical composition as natural diamonds. Whether you're shopping for a busy mom or a new mom, these earrings are the perfect gift for someone who likes to sparkle. 
$264 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $350)
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings
These Friendly Diamonds IGI Certified 1 Carat 7 Stone Diamond Stud Earrings are the perfect Amazon Mother's Day Gift to mom. The floral shaped diamond studs earrings are clustered with lab grown diamonds and have 5-star reviews.
$376 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $510)
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$599 AT AMAZON
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring 10K White Gold
Amazon
P3 POMPEII3 1 Carat Forever Us Diamond Two Stone Engagement Ring
Better than a bath bomb or essential oils, this ring will surprise and delight when it shows up on mom's doorstep.  
$500 AT AMAZON
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Amazon
Ross-Simons 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Feather Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver
Earrings that stand out. A Diamond Feather Drop Earring by Ross-Simon crafted with natural diamonds and sterling silver.
$399 AT AMAZON
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
The only thing better than a bouquet of fresh flowers for Mother's Day is a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in Sterling Silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer as an Amazon Mother's Day gift for mom.
$199 AT AMAZON

