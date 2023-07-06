Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon is kicking off the mega-sale event early with Black Friday-level discounts on Apple products, including several iPads.

Prime Day begins July 11 and runs through July 12, but we've found all the deals on Apple iPads that you can shop today. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, the iPad is simply the best tablet you can buy.

The best early Prime Day Apple deals at Amazon include $120 off the latest iPad Air. The fifth-gen iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work, streaming or taking care of online chores from bed, the iPad Air 5 is both lightweight and powerful.

With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5 a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.

Apple's iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations. If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest 10th-gen iPad or an M2 iPad Pro while it's discounted ahead of Prime Day. For a smaller and ultra-portable tablet for your upcoming summer travels, there's the iPad Air and iPad Mini that are also on sale right now.

Apple's latest 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors. You can also save $50 on the newest 2022 iPad Pro which comes equipped with Apple's latest M2 processor. With a mini-LED display, the newest iPad Pro models look even more vivid and have more OLED-like black levels that enhance your streaming experience.

The newest iPad Mini (6th-gen) is also on sale for $30 off its list price as an early Prime Day deal. Apple's latest pocket-sized model offers Liquid Retina display, a faster A15 chip, USB-C connector, and 4K video. With connectivity to WiFi 6, the iPad Mini is convenient for on-the-go entertainment and productivity.

Amazon is also offering $80 off the 2021 iPad, marking it down to its lowest price of 2023. Down from $479, the 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is on sale for $399. Apple's previous generation iPad features WiFi, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. You can also save on the 64GB iPad 9th generation at $270, instead of $329, for a savings of $59.

Check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of Amazon's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire Tablets, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

