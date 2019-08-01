Ed Sheeran Mourns the Loss of Graham, His One-Time Pet Cat

Ed Sheeran shared some devastating news with fans on Thursday -- Graham, a cat he once owned, has died.

The singer-songwriter broke the tragic news with a sweet photo of the feline standing on one of his guitars when he was just a kitten. He offered the image a simple caption -- a broken-heart emoji.

Liberty Shaw, the partner of Sheeran's manager, Stuart Shaw, offered some details on Graham's death in a post.

"Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo aka Graham the Kitten passed away last night after being hit by a car," Liberty wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Graham's furry feet poking out from a blanket. "We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun. #Babybaboo."

In a 2014 interview on Stars at joiz, the 28-year-old crooner shared that Stuart and his partner often watch his cats, which also include Calippo and Dorito, who have their own Instagram account.

He also revealed that he saved Graham, while also lamenting that he "missed Graham growing up pretty much." Later, he added, "But I'll be there in his later life."

See more on Sheeran down below.

